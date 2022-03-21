Global Silicones Market Report 2022: Meeting New Requirements in the Medical Sector for Business Growth

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicones Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers silicone elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels and the different application methods, such as silicone rubber, coatings, emulsions, sealants & adhesives. It also gives the regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates for each end-use industry.
The study has a quantitative and qualitative discussion of the end-use industry-wise consumption and sales for the total silicones market. The research service also discusses market shares for the top global silicone manufacturers.
Silicones find an increasing number of applications across a diverse set of industry sectors due to their functional benefits and emerging trends in key end-use industries. These industries are industrial processes, construction, personal care, special systems, transportation, electronics, energy, and medical.
The rising need for innovative formulations from manufacturers and formulators and new, unmet needs of customers challenge the silicones market. In addition, manufacturers must offer sustainable solutions and products that facilitate ease and speed of manufacturing.
The electronics industry catering to automotive applications is witnessing the demand for a product with high thermal conductivity and well-managed volatility to achieve efficient heat dissipation. Furthermore, silicone products that can be processed to achieve superior levels of manufacturing by end-use industries are needed.
In Asia-Pacific, personal care product consumers increasingly prefer products that demonstrate high levels of natural-looking aesthetics, along with a rising trend of minimalism in beauty favoring a reduction in daily skincare time without compromising the sensory experience. The trend is particularly dominant in urban locations in South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Pacific countries and is slowly spreading to other countries in Asia-Pacific.
In addition, military expenditures are rising as governments across the globe focus on modernizing their defense and security infrastructure, leading to investments in military aviation.
Simultaneously, the demand for new commercial aircraft is slowly gaining pace after COVID-19's impact in 2020, boosting the aviation sector. The need for the movement of goods by sea is also rising, driving the growth of the shipping industry to support marine transport for international trade. These trends will be the key growth drivers accelerating the global silicones market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Silicones
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis and Raw Materials
- Key Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumption Factors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Volume Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
- Volume Forecast by Form
- Revenue Forecast by Form
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Form
- Silicones, Mapping by Form vis-a-vis Method of Application, 2021
- Volume Forecast by Method of Application
- Revenue Forecast by Method of Application
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Method of Application
- Pricing Forecast by End-use Industry
- Pricing Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Company-wise Product Matrix
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Industrial Process Applications
- Silicones for Industrial Process Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Process Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Construction Applications
- Silicones for Construction Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Construction Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Personal Care Applications
- Silicones for Personal Care Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Personal Care Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Special Systems Applications
- Silicones for Special Systems Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Special Systems Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Transportation Applications
- Silicones for Transportation Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Transportation Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Electronics Applications
- Silicones for Electronics Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Electronics Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Energy Applications
- Silicones for Energy Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Energy Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Medical Applications
- Silicones for Medical Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Medical Applications
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Average Selling Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Silicones Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Changing Consumer Trends in Personal Care for Product Development
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Inorganic Growth as an Effective Business Expansion Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Meeting New Requirements in the Medical Sector for Business Growth
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Branding and Distribution Channel Focus to Propel Awareness and Sales
12. Appendix
