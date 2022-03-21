C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives Purchase Order to Install C-Bond Secure Protective Film at Two Austin Area Schools

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (“C-Bond” or “Company”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a purchase order to install C-Bond Secure protective film at two Austin, TX area schools. The installations are expected to start mid-year.



C-Bond Secure is a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry. The safety film was developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers to increase glass strength and glass flexibility. The product improves the application of window film and is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine.

“Patriot Glass Solutions is the provider of choice for C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) to schools and other organizations,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “These are the first installations Patriot Glass Solutions will have done in this district and we are hopeful that other schools in this district will follow suit and make the choice to install C-Bond glass strengthening products to protect students and staff.”

These installations bring the total number of schools in the Austin area that have chosen C-Bond Secure or C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) to 11.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution that strengthens automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood the installations are expected to start mid-year, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; potential channel conflicts; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.