Hill Bros Selects ORBCOMM’s Integrated Dry and Refrigerated Monitoring Solutions for Fleet-Wide Management

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Hill Brothers, Inc. (Hill Bros), a leading trucking and logistics service in the Midwest, to provide its integrated dry and refrigerated trailer monitoring solutions for fleet-wide management. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified cloud-based analytics platform for streamlined operations across multiple asset classes.



Based in Omaha, NE, Hill Bros is using ORBCOMM’s refrigerated monitoring solution to track their freight’s location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant and meeting customers’ standards for quality and service. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, ORBCOMM’s platform provides the real-time data and business intelligence needed to help Hill Bros increase utilization of its refrigerated trailers regardless of the reefer unit’s make or model and gain fuel savings, making their assets more profitable.

Leveraging ORBCOMM’s telematics double play offering, Hill Bros is also deploying ORBCOMM’s dry trailer monitoring solution, which features a high-sensitivity solar panel with long-lasting battery life and charging capabilities. ORBCOMM’s solution enables Hill Bros to access live and scheduled status updates whether their trailers are in transit or in the yard, so they always know where their trailers are located and if they are empty or loaded, improving turn times and yard management, while saving drivers time and fuel. Through the ORBCOMM platform, Hill Bros can manage all of its assets in one place with intuitive icons to distinguish asset types, reports by asset type along with customizable workspaces and access control so that each user within the organization gets the data they need quickly and easily.

“ORBCOMM’s double play telematics offering is the ideal solution for Hill Bros to gain visibility and control over their mixed fleet through our unified platform,” said Chris MacDonald, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of North America Sales. “By providing Hill Bros with deep insights about their operations, they can make data-driven decisions and achieve optimal business outcomes, which translates to increased asset utilization, costs savings, compliance and customer satisfaction.”

“Hill Bros has been committed to providing the best service in the trucking industry for over 35 years by deploying innovative technology across our fleet, and ORBCOMM is helping us take our operations to new levels of efficiency and profitability,” said Pete Hill, Vice President with Hill Brothers, Inc. “We’re looking forward to being able to manage our dry and refrigerated assets seamlessly through a single portal and use the data to get a clear view of our entire operations.”

Hill Bros started installing ORBCOMM’s telematics solutions across their fleet in February 2022 and expects to complete their deployment by July 2022.

For more information about ORBCOMM’s truck-to-trailer telematics solutions, visit here. Please stop by ORBCOMM’s Booth 205 at the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention at the Wynn Las Vegas from March 19-22, 2022 or schedule an appointment to meet with ORBCOMM’s sales team on-site at the show here.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Corporate Relations: For Trade Media: Michelle Ferris Lina Paerez Susan Fall VP, Corporate Communications VP, Marketing President, LaunchIt PR +1 703.462.3894 +1 613.875.1485 +1 619.890.9415 ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com paerez.lina@orbcomm.com susan@launchitpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68e4758d-a831-4c6c-ad99-0eddf92b4d0e

