Scotch & Soda Drives Global Omnichannel Supply Chain Transformation with Manhattan Associates

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) announced today that Amsterdam-based fashion brand Scotch & Soda has chosen Manhattan Active® Allocation and Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management as part of a strategic move to drive its global omnichannel transformation.



“As we expanded our global footprint, it became clear that we would need to transform key parts of our supply chain operations and maximise our new omnichannel distribution centre (DC) in Hoofddorp in the Netherlands, as well as our Hong Kong DC,” commented Rik Kok, procurement director at Scotch & Soda.

As part of its omnichannel transformation, Scotch & Soda realised the need to better align network inventory with the multiple ways it engages with its customers. The company decided to modernise and replace its allocation solution, as well as its warehouse management, in order to better align selling strategies and store replenishment decisions.

“By leveraging Manhattan Active Allocation, we are set to achieve a real-time view of inventory and employ allocation strategies carefully constructed to reflect the omnichannel and global nature of our growing business. Manhattan’s solutions are clearly built for retail of the future, whereas other solutions were built for retail of the past,” continued Kok.

Manhattan Active Allocation opens up inventory allocation across all stores and distribution centres, enabling omnichannel fulfilment fully aligned with how Scotch & Soda expects its inventory to be consumed. This real-time approach to allocation makes for fewer redirects and end-of-season markdowns, less stranded inventory and less financial risk.

“Furthermore, by migrating our three key DCs to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, we are supporting a distribution and fulfilment transformation with smarter, more transparent and sustainable fulfilment and delivery options, which will ultimately benefit our growing customer base,” finished Kok.

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is versionless, with continuous access to new capabilities. Being born in the cloud and infused with machine learning means that it never needs upgrading, so when Scotch & Soda’s business needs more, it automatically scales to match that need and works wherever it is required.

Pieter Van den Broecke, managing director, Central Europe at Manhattan Associates added, “Scotch & Soda is the personification of the progressive Amsterdam spirit and we are delighted to be working with such a well-loved Dutch fashion icon as it continues to transform its global supply chain to be more future-ready.”

“Manhattan Active Allocation and Active Warehouse Management will usher in a new level of speed, adaptability and ease of use within distribution management and inventory allocation. And, the continuous innovation, scalability and agility provided by our cloud native solutions will enable Scotch & Soda to continue to keep up with the fast pace of shifting consumer trends and expectations, well into the future,” ended Van den Broecke.

ABOUT SCOTCH & SODA

Born in Amsterdam, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude reflected in its designs. The Scotch & Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, kids wear, denim, eyewear, fragrances, and accessories, occupying a unique space in today’s global fashion landscape.

Collections can currently be found globally in 252 freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia, as well as in 7,000 doors in some of the world’s biggest cities, including New York, London and Paris. The brand’s online operations also ship to over 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.scotch-soda.com

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omni-channel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omni-channel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com/en-nl

