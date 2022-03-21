Toll Brothers Announces Tremont Station Model Grand Opening In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Tremont Station, a new community of luxury townhomes in the South End area of Uptown Charlotte. The Tremont Station sales center and new model home are now open at 547 West Tremont Avenue in Charlotte.

The highly anticipated Dunavant model home at Tremont Station features innovative architecture complemented by stunning interior design and professional merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design.

The architectural designs of the townhomes at Tremont Station are unmatched in Uptown Charlotte, featuring floor plans ranging from 1,830 to 2,292 square feet with four stories and three bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy rooftop terraces, thoughtfully designed modern floor plans, and meticulously crafted details. Townhome prices start from the mid-$600,000s.

“Tremont Station offers luxury, low-maintenance living in a prime location,” said Jaime Pou, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “The newly-opened Dunavant model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for spacious townhomes with modern interiors in the heart of Charlotte’s vibrant and lively South End. This community also offers open space, ample guest parking, and a resident dog park — amenities that are rarely available in infill locations.”

Tremont Station is minutes from local attractions including Truist Park, Bank of America Stadium, dining, breweries, and nightlife. Homeowners can view local artwork or take a scenic walk on South End's linear park, the Charlotte Rail Trail. This community offers easy access to I-77, I-85, I-277, I-485, and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Tremont Station home buyers have their choice of professionally designed option packages and other selections that allow them to personalize the interior finishes of their dream home.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the model home, call 866-232-1719 or visit TremontStation.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

