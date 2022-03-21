Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Announces Up-Listing to the OTCQB

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (the “Company” or “Rainmaker” or “RAKR”) has successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective Thursday, March 17, 2022. Rainmaker will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "RAKR".

RAKR’s OTCQB up-list better positions the Company to embark on a greater growth trajectory. In compliance with OTCQB requirements and quality standards, Rainmaker has increased its financial transparency which will attract a wider pool of investors.

"Up-listing to the OTCQB is an important milestone that will significantly improve our capital markets appeal,” explained Rainmaker CEO Michael O’Connor. “By meeting all of the heightened requirements and criteria of the OTCQB, Rainmaker can attract the necessary capital to scale our clean water solutions around the globe.”

OTC Markets Group Inc. requires all OTCQB companies to have up-to-date financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions.

Over the past year, the Company has been restructuring to prepare for a successful up-list while advancing the commercial side of the business including large projects in the Caribbean and Central America.

Mr. O’Connor stated, "The additional capital markets exposure afforded by Rainmaker’s OTCQB listing will be invaluable as the demand for our sustainable water solutions increase as a result of rising water scarcity. We are extremely happy to up-list to the OTCQB so we can make a more significant impact worldwide.”

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a leader in affordable water solutions through a Water-as-a-Service business model. RAKR is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada. The Company provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it is needed. Rainmaker was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

