Our Lady Peace and ARHT Media Present “The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience”

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum Canadian alt-rock band Our Lady Peace, (OLP) in partnership with ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media") [TSXV:ART], a globally recognized hologram technology company, today announced "The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience," a first-of-its-kind sit down show that combines decades of Our Lady Peace music with one-on-one HoloPresence™-powered, real-time holographic conversation with futurist Ray Kurzweil. The experience kicks off on June 6th in Victoria, BC.



"The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience is poised to be the most inventive show we've ever attempted. Fans will feel more connected to the band, the music, and the characters involved with Spiritual Machines 1 & 2 than ever. We are finally able to introduce Ray Kurzweil, Molly, and other very special guests live in person," says Raine Maida, lead singer and co-founder of Our Lady Peace. "After not being able to tour for a while, we have committed to pushing the boundaries of what a live show is on this tour but also appreciate there are OLP favourites that haven't been heard live in a minute. We got you!"

"Partnering with Our Lady Peace on The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience as the exclusive holographic display supplier is a great opportunity to showcase our HoloPresence™ technology in a live event and entertainment setting," said ARHT CEO, Larry O'Reilly. "We're very excited to be working with the band and Mr. Kurzweil, to bring this inventive idea to life!"

The Wonderful Future Experience includes shows in major Canadian cities like Vancouver on June 9th, Calgary on June 11th, and Toronto on June 24th, with the final date of the Canadian leg set for Bala* on June 30th. All ticket purchases will also unlock exclusive NFT offers, using Maida's newly-launched Drrops app. Fans at their recent USA shows were able to redeem exclusive music, merchandise, and live moments based on their geo-located presence at the venues. OLP is the first band to deliver NFTs to fans in real-time at live events.

Tickets go on sale on March 25th, 2022; full details and dates can be found below.

Each Wonderful Future VIP After Show Package includes:

A behind the scenes exclusive hologram experience

Photo opportunity with the band

Photo opportunity with Holograms of Molly, Cassandra and Ray Kurzweil

Limited edition autographed tour poster

Exclusive Digital Drrop collectible

Commemorative VIP laminate

Tour Dates:

June 6, 2022 - Victoria - BC - Royal Theatre

June 7, 2022 - Nanaimo - BC - Port Theatre

June 8th Seattle Moore Theatre

June 9, 2022 - Vancouver - BC - The Centre

June 11, 2022 - Calgary - AB - Bella Concert Hall

June 12, 2022 - Red Deer - AB - Red Deer Memorial Centre

June 13, 2022 - Edmonton - AB - Winspear Centre

*June 15 - 2022 - Winnipeg - MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

June 18, 2022 - Kitchener - ON - Centre in the Square

June 19, 2022 - Hamilton - ON - FirstOntario Place

June 21, 2022 - Ottawa - ON - National Arts Centre

June 22, 2022 - Kingston - ON - Kingston Grand Theatre

June 24, 2022 - Toronto - ON - Massey Hall

**June 25, 2022 – Sarnia - ON - Bluewater Borderfest

June 27, 2022 - London - ON - London Music Hall

June 28, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Maisonneuve

**June 30, 2022 – Bala, ON - Kee To Bala

*The road to Rockin The Fields of Minnedosa

**Shows in Bala and Sarnia, respectively, are not LiveNation concerts and will not include the holographic technology.

About Our Lady Peace

Consisting of Raine Maida, Duncan Coutts, Jason Pierce, and Steve Mazur, Our Lady Peace is one of Canada's most successful bands. They have toured the world and sold over 5 million albums, and won four JUNO Awards and 10 Much Music Video Awards. In 2020, OLP and their fans celebrated the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed "Spiritual Machines," which is arguably one of the most influential Canadian alt-rock albums of the 2000s as it firmly re-established OLP as a dominant force in modern rock. 2021 continued the celebration of "Spiritual Machines" with the release of "Spiritual Machines II" produced by Dave Sitek (TV on the Radio) and featuring — once again — a collaboration with futurist/author Ray Kurzweil. The album is a return to form, both musically and lyrically, as OLP embraces their early guitar-driven, rhythmic roots and cryptic lyrics.

About ARHT Media :

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

