Allegiant Amends Option Agreement and Announces Work Program at Goldfield West

RENO, Nev., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant” or the “Company”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Anchor Minerals (“Anchor”) to amend the existing option agreement on the 80 claims and the initiation by Allegiant of a 5-year, US$1.5 million work program at Goldfield West.

The Goldfield West property (“Goldfield West” or the “Property”) operated by Allegiant Gold consists of 185 unpatented claims (80 claims optioned from Anchor Minerals) located near the historic town of Goldfield. The Property is nearby the Goldfield District Project (aka Gemfield Mine) recently acquired by Centerra Gold from Waterton Global Resources for approximately US$206 million (see map below). The Property is situated nearby a main highway and has access to excellent infrastructure.

Map 1: Goldfield Property Map

https://allegiantgold.com/site/assets/files/3081/map-westgoldfield-regional-mineral-prod-2017-08-08-1.jpg

The original option agreement signed on January 28, 2019, between Allegiant and Anchor on the 80 unpatented claims called for advanced royalty payments to be made by Allegiant during the life of the agreement. The new agreement suspends the advanced royalty payments to Anchor in return for a one-time, lump-sum payment to Anchor of US$140,000 consisting of US$60,000 in cash and US$80,000 in Allegiant shares. After five years, a new advanced royalty payment will commence at US$50,000 with an annual adjustment tied to inflation. Allegiant has also agreed to initiate a US$1.5 million work program at Goldfield West over the next five years.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant Gold, commented: “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Anchor Minerals to amend the option agreement at Goldfield West. This new agreement provides material financial savings and the incentive for Allegiant to now conduct the required exploration program necessary to further advance the project. Goldfield West is currently in the middle of one of the most sought-after districts in Nevada and has always been one of the highest ranked projects in our portfolio. We look forward to providing our shareholders with additional information on our exploration efforts over the coming months.”

The closing of this transaction is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns 100% of 10 highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, 7 of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Three of Allegiant’s projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. Allegiant’s flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

