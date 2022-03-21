Global Ice Cream Market Report 2022

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ice Cream Market By Category (Take-Home Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream, and Artisan Ice Cream), By Product Type (Brick, Tub, Cup, Cone, Stick, and Others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies)), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ice Cream Market is valued at USD113.82 billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.47% in the forecast period to reach USD165.04 billion by 2027.

Increased demand for convenience food products among millennials, rising disposable income of consumers, and the launch of ice cream in different flavors to entice customers to drive the demand for the Global Ice Cream Market in the forecast period.



The rise in the per capita income of consumers is enabling them to afford quality lifestyles and luxury products. Rapid urbanization and globalization are fueling consumer awareness about different ice cream brands, which is acting as a driver for the Global Ice Cream Market. The development of an efficient supply chain and technical innovations in deep freezer technology is aiding ice cream vendors to store ice cream edible for longer durations.

Adopting attractive marketing strategies by the market players by investing in lucrative advertisements, social media campaigns, boardings, and posters boosts brand awareness and visibility among consumers. The surge in health consciousness among consumers makes the market players launch ice creams with high nutritional content and less sugar than conventional ice creams.



The Global Ice Cream Market is segmented on category, product type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution. Based on category, the Global Ice Cream Market is divided into take-home ice cream, impulse ice cream, and artisan ice cream.

Take-home ice cream is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The introduction of new flavors by the market players and increased consumption of ice cream as snack options are expected to accelerate the market demand in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Ice Cream Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Ice Cream Market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Ice Cream Market based on category, product type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Ice Cream Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Ice Cream Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Ice Cream Market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Global Ice Cream Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Ice Cream Market.

Major Market Players

Unilever PLC

Inspire Brands, Inc.

Kahala Franchising, L.L.C.

Lotte Corporation

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

International Dairy Queen Inc.

Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

General Mills Inc.

Nestle SA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Global Ice Cream Market, By Category:

Take-Home Ice Cream

Impulse Ice Cream

Artisan Ice Cream

Global Ice Cream Market, By Product Type:

Brick

Tub

Cup

Cone

Stick

Others

Global Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Online

Others

