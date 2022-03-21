Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Launches FCS Hematology Oncology Review

Fort Myers, Florida, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) launched a new website, Florida Cancer Specialists Hematology Oncology Review (FCSHemOncReview.com), to host a variety of top articles ranging from recent oncology and hematology studies to new therapies, even topics on value-based care.

As the world of oncology is ever-changing, it is the duty of our physicians to be informed of new and upcoming treatments as they come available, not only within the studies conducted at FCS, but throughout the world, and to share those amongst peers. And so, the creation of the FCS Hematology Oncology Review presents an innovative mode of distribution, collaboration, and sharing of this time-sensitive information that so greatly impacts the quality of care and outcomes of our patients.

The site, intended primarily for providers, will feature a mixture of articles from across the world, including studies from the FCS clinical research team. The functionality allows visitors to conduct high-level searches, comment on articles, and even share digitally. Visitors are encouraged to return frequently as new articles are posted throughout each month.

“Our patients and our peers rely on us for deep knowledge and understanding of the latest advances in medicine, especially as they pertain to hematology and oncology,” says FCS Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutics and Analytics Lucio Gordan, MD. “This website will make it much easier for our colleagues and peers to observe the newest treatments available and relay those to our patients.”

“FCS prides itself on being a leader in the oncology space. Our physicians are deeply invested in progressing cancer care and by creating this site, we are able to provide an excellent conduit for sharing of information, ensuring that our patients continue to get nothing less than the best standard of care,” says FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment