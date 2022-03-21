Teladoc Health Announces Virtual Care Transformation Model for Employers

PURCHASE, NY, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced a first-of-its-kind Virtual Care Transformation Model. This strategic framework helps employers and health plans to assess and advance their healthcare programs by proactively integrating virtual care as a way of improving access, lowering costs and providing better health outcomes to individuals.

A national study conducted by Teladoc Health revealed that employers are seeking solutions that provide a full spectrum of health and well-being supports, with 70% planning to fully implement or be close to implementing a whole-person virtual care strategy in the next 3 years. The study also showed that today, only 20% of organizations have fully implemented a whole person virtual care strategy indicating that even the most innovative employers have only begun to realize the potential of virtual care strategies and the benefits whole-person virtual care offers for every stage of a person’s health journey, from wellness to complex healthcare needs.

“Our study findings suggest a need for a clear framework to guide employers through their unique virtual care evolution,” said Kelly Bliss, president, U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health. “Leveraging our expertise and partnerships in the virtual care space, we have created the first industry-standard model to help guide employers better utilize virtual care to improve employee productivity, employee satisfaction, and health equity while at the same time decreasing healthcare costs.”

The Virtual Care Transformation Model is scalable to address organizations of different sizes and industries and is based on five core dimensions of a virtual care strategy including:

plan design

program offerings

member experience

performance measurement

governance



Reviewed by an objective panel of experts skilled in anticipating market trends and advising organizations on their overall business strategies, this industry standard is meant to help understand current gaps that stand in the way of an organization reaching their virtual care goals—helping bring all the pieces together to maximize healthcare outcomes and access across a population.

Read here about the Teladoc Health Virtual Care Transformation Model or contact us to learn more.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2021 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Contact

Carolyn W. Edwards

carolyn.edwards@teladochealth.com

+1 321-795-1952

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. – General