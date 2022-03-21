LPL Financial Advisors Named to Barron’s 2022 List of Top Financial Advisors in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that 22 advisors affiliated with LPL have been ranked on Barron’s 2022 list of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America, up from 17 last year. As part of the criteria, Barron’s evaluates U.S.-based financial advisors based on several factors, including the quality of their practice, assets under management and philanthropic work*.



The independent, LPL-affiliated advisors recognized in the 2022 list include:

Michael Allard, CalBay Investments Inc, Danville, Calif.

Michael Axelrod, Bleakley Financial Group, Fairfield, N.J.

Mark Brown, Brown & Company, Denver, Colo.

Vince Cimino, Wealth Enhancement Group, Clinton, Wis.

Jack Cooney, Bleakley Financial Group, Fairfield, N.J.

Mark Cortazzo, Wealth Enhancement Group, Parsippany, N.J.

Jamie Cox, Harris Financial Group, Richmond, Va.

Deborah Danielson, Danielson Financial Group / LPL Financial, Las Vegas, Nev.

Reed Finney, Bleakley Financial Group, Essex Fells, N.J.

Rick Fisher, Fisher Wealth Management, Burlington, N.C.

Shon Flaharty, Flaharty Asset Management, Clearwater, Fla.

John Gatewood, Gatewood Wealth Solutions, St. Louis, Mo.

Jeffrey Hamblen, Washington Financial Group, a division of HUB International Mid-Atlantic Inc., McLean, Va.

Michael Hirthler, Jacobi Capital Management, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Inc., Newton, Mass.

Ben Marks, Marks Group Wealth Management, Minnetonka, Minn.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.

Matt Riesenweber, Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, Kennewick, Wash.

Andy Schwartz, Bleakley Financial Group, Parsippany, N.J.

William Sukup, Wealth Enhancement Group, Woodbury, Minn.

Mark Winthrop, Winthrop Wealth, Westborough, Mass.

Charles C. Zhang, Zhang Financial, Portage, Mich.

“On behalf of the LPL community, I’d like to congratulate each one of these advisors and their firms on this prestigious recognition,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “While each one of these advisors has a different approach to investing, financial planning and other services, they share a common objective: Helping their clients work toward their financial aspirations. As top advisors, these individuals serve as an industry benchmark, as well as a source of knowledge and experience for their clients. LPL is honored to partner with each one of these esteemed advisors, and we remain committed to providing them with innovative technology and robust business solutions required to help them serve the personalized needs of their clients.”

Approximately 6,000 financial advisors provided data for the annual report. The goal in publishing these rankings is to shine a spotlight on the best advisors, with an eye towards raising standards in the industry, according to Barron’s.

See the full 2022 list here.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

*Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Barron’s, LPL Financial and the advisor firms listed are separate entities.

