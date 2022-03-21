New Detox Center Fills Gaps in Substance Use Disorder Treatment in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filled with light, original artwork, and similar to other Sanford Behavioral Health properties in the Greater Grand Rapids area, Sanford Detox Center is a beautiful space in which to heal. Comfort is key, as sub-acute detox is the process of safely ridding the body of alcohol/drugs and managing the resultant withdrawal symptoms. During this process, patients may experience mental and physical symptoms which include body discomfort (sometimes extreme), nausea, or anxiety. Some detox symptoms can even be life-threatening.

Patients may also be experiencing co-occurring psychiatric or medical conditions which may put them at risk for a complicated withdrawal process. Consequently, Sanford has qualified healthcare providers who can help manage these co-occurring conditions while allowing an individual to safely detox from drugs and alcohol.

Sanford opened the Detox Center (in Ottawa County 12 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids) in response to a scarcity of detox beds in the state.

"The need for substance use disorder (SUD) treatment in Michigan is dire," said Rae Green, JD, LPC, CAADC, president and founder of Sanford Behavioral Health. "Data shows that Michiganders with SUDs go untreated or leave the state just to find the support and treatment they need, due to the severe shortage of effective in-network addiction treatment providers. On top of that, state and federal medical experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened individuals' mental health issues for those experiencing SUD."

"At Sanford, we want to see our patients succeed and create a better life for themselves in recovery," said Chief Medical Officer, Gilbert Masterson, M.D. "Our team helps patients decrease cravings for addictive substances, while also trying to understand how symptoms may tempt them back to an increased use. Our clinical and medical team ensures that our patients have a safe and comfortable withdrawal from drugs/alcohol. It's a rigorous experience, but well worth achieving."

Detox Treatment - Sanford West Behavioral Health Campus

• Sanford Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gilbert Masterson oversees all medical interventions

• Medically safe and secure setting 24/7

• Staffed by Sanford Chief Medical, Operations and Clinical Officers; registered/licensed practical nurses; medical assistants, licensed physicians, clinicians, registered dietitians, and case managers

• Qualified healthcare providers to manage co-occurring medical or psychiatric symptoms

• Individual and group therapy

• Detox is just the beginning - preparation and motivation to continue treatment with a full continuum of care

• Healthy and delicious meals

• Personal privacy and security of belongings

• A beautiful and restful place to heal

