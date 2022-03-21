Helen Ogbara Reeves Joins Gunderson Dettmer’s Preeminent Emerging Companies Practice

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer is pleased to announce that Helen Ogbara Reeves has joined the firm as a Corporate & Securities Partner in its New York office. She joins the firm from Dentons, where she was a Partner.

Reeves represents dynamic and diverse emerging companies on a wide range of complex transactional matters as they scale, including venture capital transactions, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and other operational and strategic business issues.

“Helen’s track record doing exactly what we do best – serving as the trusted advisor to the most exciting emerging companies in the market – makes her an exceptional fit for our firm. She has the same practical business approach that has earned Gunderson Dettmer the trust and confidence of its clients and her contributions will further contribute to the success of our New York office and the firm,” says Ken McVay, Gunderson Dettmer’s New York Office Leader.

Reeves has significant experience representing technology companies in several sectors including artificial intelligence, femtech, digital media and e-commerce, providing both strategic and transactional advice on their most important needs domestically and internationally.

“I am excited to join Gunderson’s team of more than 400 lawyers focused on exactly the same venture ecosystem that drives my practice,” says Reeves. “Gunderson’s reputation is exceptional and the companies I work with will tap into a full-service team with experience gained from working on some of the most innovative transactions in the market. This is perfect alignment for growth.”

“Helen impressed us from day one, and as we got to know her better, the fit was obvious,” says Brian Patterson, member of the firm’s Management Committee, “She is not only an outstanding practitioner, but is also passionate about our market and the impact we can have on diversity in the venture and technology space. I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to grow the firm.”

Reeves is a graduate of Columbia Law School (J.D., 2008) and Harvard University (A.B., 2005). Prior to Dentons, she was an associate at Cravath Swaine & Moore and media, entertainment and technology firm Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer has more than 400 lawyers singularly focused on the global venture capital and emerging growth ecosystem, across ten offices in key venture markets throughout the world, including Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Singapore. The firm represents more than 2,500 venture-backed companies and over 500 of the world’s top venture capital and growth equity firms, with thousands of their underlying funds. The firm routinely negotiates close to one-third of every venture capital dollar raised worldwide and is the recognized global leader in the representation of venture capital and growth equity funds in their investment activities, negotiating more than 1,000 venture and growth financings every year. For venture-backed companies, the firm provides guidance at every business phase, from launch through IPO and beyond, becoming extensions of their management teams as they prepare for their next stage of growth.

