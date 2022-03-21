Creditspring Release New Credit Building Product to Help People alongside Free Advice Services and No Interest Loans

London, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creditspring, a leading FCA regulated consumer credit provider based in the UK, are on a mission to help more than 1 million people improve their financial stability and resilience so that they can focus on the important things in life.

As part of this mission, Creditspring have launched a new credit building product called Step, designed for those with patches in their credit history or no credit history at all. Step gives more people the opportunity to build their credit responsibly with a fixed-fee finance subscription – eliminating the risk of debt spiral. To reduce a consumer reliance on loans, Creditspring’s aim is to break down the barriers associated with finances, simplify an industry that many consumers find complex and confusing, and give people the tools and guidance they need to build credit, understand their finances, and make informed decisions.

Creditspring allows UK consumers to sign up for free and make use of a number of invaluable services, with additional services and personalised financial support available. One of those additional services is Step, their new package for those with poor credit history.

Below, we outline how you can build your credit with the Creditspring initiative:

Promoting healthier finances through a free service called the Creditspring Stability Hub

Creditspring have created the Creditspring Stability Hub. The hub is free to join and acts as an education and support resource, helping people achieve financial stability before they take out loans or lines of credit.

Within the hub, members can benefit from monthly financial health checks, personalised support to manage, save and earn money, and discover a range of additional credit building services such as no-interest loans.

All of the features and services that form the Creditspring Stability Hub have been carefully created by their in-house team, including one of the most highly regarded economists in the world, a successful fintech founder and many successful finance professionals. This initiative helps UK consumers avoid unnecessary borrowing, take control of their finances and receive tailored support to build credit.

Short-term flexible loans with zero hidden fees and no interest

Creditspring’s short-term loan model is directly informed by vast research and feedback from UK consumers. They discovered that many people found overdrafts to be confusing, credit cards too risky, and payday loans too expensive. Many suggested that these financial options often exacerbated debt rather than helping to resolve

Members gain access to two no-interest loans per year. These loans help people to avoid last-minute and expensive borrowing, ensuring they can access an affordable financial boost when needed, and peace of mind when not. With a rep. APR of 87.5%, consisting solely of a fixed-fee monthly subscription, Creditspring’s Step product guarantees that members will never pay more than £60 for their two no-interest loans, regardless of late or early payments.

The short-term, no-interest loans are a smarter, better solution to managing unexpected expenses, backed up by invaluable advice and guidance on managing money and building credit through the Creditspring Stability Hub.

How to make use of Creditspring

If you’re concerned about overdrafts, credit cards or payday loans, and you want to reduce your reliance on such financial services, joining Creditspring could be the answer.

UK consumers can sign up for free today. By becoming a member, you’ll be joining a service that has already helped more than 100,000 members to build their credit.

Building credit shouldn’t be as complex as the industry makes it, and consumers should be supported in making informed financial decisions. By utilising the free services within the initiative, consumers can build the life they desire with the credit they deserve, staying in control of their finances and taking steps to improve financial stability.

More Information

Creditspring was designed on the back of feedback from thousands of people across the UK who are fed up with existing credit products and solutions. By providing flexible loans with zero hidden fees and no interest, Creditspring are making moves to tackle the widespread problems associated with a lack of savings and risky credit in the UK. Start building your credit and borrow what you need via the Creditspring website: creditspring.co.uk

