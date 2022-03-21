Manchester Seo Company Becomes the First Carbon-negative Digital Agency

Manchester, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a Manchester SEO agency, Gorilla Marketing have announced that both the agency and all employees have become carbon negative through their partnerships with Ecologi, Krystal and Ecotricity. This makes Gorilla Marketing the first SEO company in Manchester to take this important step.

In today’s climate crisis, more and more businesses are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprints and operate in a sustainable way. Gorilla Marketing are proud to be leading the way in this area, and are committed to doing their part to help protect the environment. As a business centred online, Gorilla recognise the important role they play in combatting climate change and are proud to take steps to offset their carbon emissions. This is just one part of their ongoing commitment to sustainability, too.

“We’re thrilled to have finally become carbon negative” said Kyle James, a director of Gorilla Marketing. “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time. At Gorilla we believe that businesses have a responsibility not only to make a profit but also to protect the environment—it’s good for the planet and it’s even good for business. We hope that our example will inspire other companies in Manchester to follow suit.”

How Gorilla Marketing partnered with Ecologi to become carbon negative

The partnership with Ecologi sees Gorilla Marketing plant hundreds of trees each month, as well as fund climate projects to offset their carbon footprint. Ecologi is a service that allows businesses to measure and offset their carbon emissions quickly and easily by signing up for a monthly plan.

According to their website, “each month [they] support a range of carbon reduction projects that are certified at the very highest level by Gold Standard and equivalent,” and Gorilla are proud to be a part of this goal. Recent projects include protecting the Amazon rainforest in Peru, providing access to clean cookstoves to reduce emissions in Eritrea, and reforesting Madagascar. With initiatives like these, Ecologi is making a real difference in the fight against climate change, and makes it easy for businesses like Gorilla to do their bit.

The benefits of becoming carbon negative for Gorilla Marketing

Going carbon negative is not only good for the environment—it also makes good business sense. Being seen to take action on climate change may help Gorilla Marketing attract and retain customers and retain the top SEO talent in the country, as more and more people are looking to do business with companies that share their values. In addition, becoming carbon negative can help Gorilla Marketing save money by reducing energy consumption and waste, particularly with energy and petrol prices rising sharply.

What else is Gorilla Marketing doing to reduce their carbon footprint?

Besides planting trees, Gorilla Marketing are taking a number of other steps to reduce their impact on the environment. These include using eco-friendly SEO tools like Sitebulb, hosting with Krystal and encouraging their workforce to use public transport, and continuing to donate to gorilla sanctuaries that preserve the animals’ habitat.

The positive effects of going carbon negative for Manchester

Based in the heart of the Northern Quarter, Gorilla Marketing know better than most the effects that going carbon negative would have on the city. In fact, the Victorian building on Lever Street that Gorilla calls home bears the scars of smog and is situated on a main road.

“Manchester is a city that is really starting to come alive with regards to sustainability,” said Gorilla Marketing SEO manager, Jamie Fallon. “There are now so many initiatives and organisations doing great work to make Manchester more environmentally friendly, and it’s something that we’re really proud to be a part of. We hope that our new partnership will inspire other businesses in Manchester to make the switch and help make our city a more sustainable place to live and work.”

