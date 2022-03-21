Global Programmer and Gamer Keyboard Market to Thrive on Account of Increasing Demand for Gaming Peripherals Among Gaming Enthusiasts; Market to Grow with a CAGR of 13.23% During 2021-2030 and Touch USD 3661.25 Million by 2030

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The video gaming industry was calculated to be around USD 180 Billion in the year 2021, which was an increase of around 15% from its previous year. The industry is further projected to reach a revenue worth of around USD 270 Billion by 2025. On the other hand, the number of PC gamers worldwide is estimated to touch close to 1900 Million by the end of 2025, up from around 1100 Million in the year 2010. Furthermore, as of 3rd Quarter 2020, the average daily time spent on playing video gaming via gaming consoles around the globe was registered to be around 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The report on "Global Programmer and Gamer Keyboard Market" includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the recent trends associated with the market growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report further includes the competitive positioning of the market players along with their product portfolio analysis. In addition to this, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the market growth in the five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

To date, the preferences for PC gaming among gaming enthusiasts have witnessed modest growth. The number of active video gamers globally is estimated to reach close to 3.5 Billion by 2025, up from around 2 Billion in the year 2015. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing awareness for these games among gamers, and the rising availability of a wide genre of games. Besides this, the surge in urbanization as well as increasing urban population worldwide, which according to the World Bank grew from 51.656% as a share of the total population in the year 2010 to 56.156% in the year 2020, is also expected to be one of the major contributors to the rising demand for video gaming globally. The surge in preferences for video games is anticipated to generate the demand for gaming components, such as gaming keyboards, and in turn, drive the growth of the global programmer and gamer keyboard market in the coming years. The market generated a revenue of USD 985.70 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.23% during the forecast period and touch revenue of USD 3661.25 Million by the end of 2030.

The growth of the global programmer and gamer keyboard market can also be attributed to the growing shipments of desktop PCs globally, which reached close to 80 Million units in the 4th quarter of 2020, up by around 11% when compared to the same period of the previous year. Additionally, overall PC shipments in the year 2020 grew by about 5% from 2019 to reach around 280 Million units, witnessing the highest growth over the past decade. In addition to this, the surge in trade of both input and output units for data processing machines is also anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth. For instance, according to the statistics by the International Trade Center (ITC), the imports of input or output units for automatic data-processing machines increased from USD 13765685 Thousand in the year 2016 to USD 17359766 Thousand in the year 2020.

Further, the global programmer and gamer keyboard market is expected to grow on account of the surge in spending for computer gaming peripherals and the increasing number of computer programmers worldwide. According to the statistics by the United States of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the total employment of computer programmers in the United States in the year 2020 was 185700. Further, the increasingly young age group population and the rising demand for different types of video games amongst these age groups are also expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. According to the statistics by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, the population count of age groups 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, and 30-34, increased from 626883, 568145, 517287, 505356, and 478114 respectively in the year 2000 to 650746, 621801, 600457, 591852, and 604888 respectively in the year 2022.

The global programmer and gamer keyboard market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the market in these regions, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 417.5 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1546.9 Million by the end of 2030. One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region is the rising demand for gaming hardware from professional gamers. For instance, in the United States, the total consumer spending on PC gaming hardware and accessories reached close to USD 5 Billion in the year 2020. This was an increase of around 60% from the previous year and more than double the sales of such products in the year 2017. Moreover, the PC gaming accessory witnessed growth in its revenue by around 80% as compared to about 60% of PC gaming hardware in the year 2020. In addition to this, during the second quarter of 2020, consumer spending on gaming touched close to USD 12 Billion. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of the market in these regions, the market in the United States is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 548.0 Million by the end of 2022 and further attain the highest market share by the end of 2030.

Further, the programmer and gamer keyboard market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 312.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1115.9 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Among the market in these countries, the market in Germany registered the largest revenue of USD 74.5 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 311.9 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.58% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market in the United Kingdom is projected to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 270.6 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 71.0 Million in the year 2020.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global programmer and gamer keyboard market is segmented by switches into Greentech switches, chiclet switches, rubber dome switches, Kailh switches, cherry MX switches, mecha-membrane switches, Romer-G switches, razer switches, and others. Among these segments, the cherry MX switches segment registered the largest revenue of USD 409.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1417.9 Million by the end of 2030. The segment is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period. In North America, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 585.3 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 172.7 Million in the year 2020, while in Europe, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 129.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 439.1 Million by the end of 2030.

The global programmer and gamer keyboard market is further segmented by price into high (above USD 100), medium (USD 40-100), and low (below USD 40). Among these segments, the medium (USD 40-100) segment generated the largest revenue of USD 549.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 2053.0 Million by the end of 2030. In North America, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 867.6 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 232.9 Million in the year 2020. On the other hand, in the Asia Pacific, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 101.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach close to USD 436.7 Million by the end of 2030.

The global programmer and gamer keyboard market is also segmented on the basis of connectivity, key type, and by distribution channel.

Global Programmer and Gamer Keyboard Market, Segmentation by Connectivity

Wireless Keyboards

Wired Keyboards

Global Programmer and Gamer Keyboard Market, Segmentation by Key Type

Mechanical Keyboards

Membrane Keyboards

Global Programmer and Gamer Keyboard Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global programmer and gamer keyboard market that are included in our report are CORSAIR, Patriot Memory, Inc., Logitech, G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., SteelSeries ApS, Cooler Master Technology Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP, Turtle Beach, Inc., Razer Inc., Cherry AG, and others.

