Coinscope Launches Cybersecurity Firm After Seeing Unprecedented Growth

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinscope recently announced the launch of Cyberscope, a separate entity to handle all the cybersecurity aspects of the company. Coinscope is at the moment the leading crypto platform and listing site for newly launched coins. With over 2 million registered users, it has become the number one destination for investors looking to invest in early-stage blockchain projects.

In the past few months, Coinscope has experienced unprecedented growth with its latest features such as the decentralized Airdrop and the ability to create your own tokens.

"We keep listening to the feedback of our users and iterate based on that. We are certain that separating the cybersecurity part of Coinscope from the main platform will help both companies reach their maximum potential without losing focus on our mission: To be the one-stop crypto destination," says Thanos Tsavlis the CEO of Coinscope.



About Cyberscope:

Cyberscope is one of the leading smart contract audit and consulting firms in the blockchain security industry. With more than 300 solidity audits, 100 NFT audits and 100 KYC in their portfolio, Cyberscope has become the number one trusted smart contract security firm on all major launchpads like DxSale, Unicrypt and PinkSale.

Cyberscope now offers to project owners:

Smart Contract Audits

NFT Audits

Blockchain Consulting Services

KYC Services

All services are already available for project owners and blockchain developers. Since its launch, Cyberscope has already added dozens of smart contract audits in their portfolio from different networks like Ethereum, Smart Chain, Solana and more.

A few days after launch, Cyberscope also announced that their KYC services are now recognised from all top launchpads like DxSale and Unicrypt.

"We aim to build strong relationships with all major players in the cryptocurrency space in order to eliminate all bad actors. We want to make crypto investments safe for new investors and help project owners protect themselves against vulnerabilities," says the CEO.



About Coinscope:

Coinscope is the world's leading early-coin listing and voting platform for new blockchain projects. It uses unique and game-changing features to be ahead of the 120B low-market cap crypto market. The platform supports multiple blockchain networks and operates on a large scale throughout the world with a great number of daily users interacting with the application

Websites: www.cyberscope.io / www.coinscope.co

Telegram: https://t.me/coinscope_announce

Emails: contact@cyberscope.io, contact@coinscope.co

