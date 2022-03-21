Vivacitas Oncology Appoints Harvard Professor of Medicine Dr. David Reardon, MD to the Company's Neuro-Oncology Medical Advisory Board

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas" or the "Company"), a privately-held oncology company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, is honored to welcome, Dr. David Reardon, MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Director for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Center for Neuro-Oncology as a new member of its top-tier Neuro-Oncology Advisory Board.

Dr. Reardon was pleased to state, "I am very excited to be joining the Medical Advisory Board for Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. and helping them develop promising new therapies for brain tumor patients."

Dr. David Reardon, MD

Dr. Reardon, currently Clinical Director of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI), Center for Neuro-Oncology and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is board-certified in both Neuro-Oncology and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. He obtained his MD at Tufts University School of Medicine and completed his Pediatric Residency at Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, followed by a fellowship in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Early in his career, he focused on identifying genetic abnormalities in pediatric brain tumors at St. Jude Children(™)'s Research Hospital. Subsequently, Dr. Reardon joined the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center (PRTBTC) at Duke University School of Medicine as an adult Neuro-Oncologist, where he led daily clinical/translational research operations as Associate Deputy Director (2000-2011).

In July 2011, Dr. Reardon became part of DFCI, leading preclinical studies evaluating immune-based therapies using orthotopic, immunocompetent glioblastoma models. This work led to the award of $1.5 million dollar grant from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation as well as additional funding from pharmaceutical companies. He helped to significantly expand the clinical research portfolio at DFCI.

In November of 2013, he was elected as President of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), the major society in the field. Dr. Reardon has published over 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts. His clinical and research efforts have been recognized on multiple occasions, receiving the R. K. Rundles Award for Excellence in Clinical Oncology Research in 2007 as well as the 2015 and 2016 Awards for Excellence in Clinical Research granted by SNO.

Tina Runk, EVP of Clinical Operations and Director enthusiastically commented, "We are very pleased that Dr. Reardon has joined our esteemed Neuro-Oncology Medical Advisory Board. He brings a high level of combined clinical research and medical experience and expertise to help Vivacitas in further developing our lead asset, AR-67 in this challenging therapeutic area."

ABOUT VIVACITAS ONCOLOGY, INC.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability, and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas and its Executive Team continue to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in their fight against aggressive cancers and the pursuit of new treatment options for patients and families worldwide.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com or Elise@vivaoncology.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment