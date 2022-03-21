Opportunity: Global Drone Analytics Market Projected to Surpass $7,381.9 Million, Growing at 17.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 [105-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

New York, USA, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global drone analytics market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the market is expected to surpass $7,381.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2028. This report provides thorough insights into the present condition and future outlook of the global industry. The report is drafted by professional market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and detailed market insights for new players, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Drone Analytics Market Growth:

A significant surge in the need for analysis as well as research of the data obtained by the drones used by armed forces like navy, military, and air force is boosting the growth of the global drone analytics market. Furthermore, the growing expenditure on unmanned surveillance as well as attack-type procurement & advancements and rising implementation of artificial intelligence in drone analytic systems are projected to give rise to profitable opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing and operating costs of drone analytic systems is anticipated to hinder the drone analytics market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Drone Analytics Market:

The outbreak COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the growth of the global drone analytics industry. Government authorities across the globe are greatly concentrated on implementing efficient surveillance and counter-terrorism operations in retort to the public health emergency amidst the pandemic period. In addition, the implementation of social distancing norms has surged the demand as well as application of various automated services, such as drone deliveries of medical products, during the pandemic. This is fueling the demand for drone analytic systems, which is propelling the market growth.

The report segments the global drone analytics market into type, application, end-use, and region.

On-Premises Sub-Segment to Dominate the Drone Analytics Market

Among the type segment, the on-premises sub-segment is projected to observe significant growth by garnering $4,199.1 million in the projected period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the growing demand for on-premises data storage and analysis, as this type of drone analytics is greatly used in medical facilities, space research, military, and government organizations owing to its features like better security, easy accessibility, visibility of data, and others.

Inspection Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Among the application segment, the inspection sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth and garner $2,624.6 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the rising usage of commercial drones in different areas including power generation, mining, oil & gas exploration, and industrial units.

Defense Sub-Segment to Grab Major Drone Analytics Market Share

Among the end-use segment, the defense sub-segment is projected to observe amazing growth by gathering $5,042.9 million in the projected period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the rising demand for defense drones for gathering information about possible threats, and offering video surveillance as well as threat monitoring for the military.

Asia-Pacific Region Drone Analytics Market to Grow Rapidly

The report analyses the global drone analytics market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is estimated to garner a revenue of $1,736.2 million during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region's market is mainly owing to the growing investments and advancements in defense and security technologies in this region.

Major Players in the Drone Analytics Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global drone analytics market including

Kespry Inc. Delta Drone AeroVironment, Inc. DroneDeploy Esri BAE Systems VIATechnik LLC Pix4D SA Optelos LLC PrecisionHawk, Inc., and others.

For instance, in November 2021, Percepto, a creator of autonomous drone technology for surveillance & inspections, launched novel drone and advanced AI-powered analytics for its 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring platform.

