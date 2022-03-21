Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 21 March 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 14 and 18 March 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-mars-22 FR0013153541 23,924 17.7932 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-mars-22 FR0013153541 22,662 17.7932 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,982 17.7896 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-mars-22 FR0013153541 8,835 17.7914 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-mars-22 FR0013153541 - - - Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-mars-22 FR0013153541 22,346 17.9152 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-mars-22 FR0013153541 21,659 17.8646 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,661 17.8584 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-mars-22 FR0013153541 8,318 17.8614 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-mars-22 FR0013153541 25,885 18.0769 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-mars-22 FR0013153541 24,005 18.0814 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-mars-22 FR0013153541 3,051 18.0852 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-mars-22 FR0013153541 8,834 18.0826 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-mars-22 FR0013153541 830 17.8377 XPAR

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

