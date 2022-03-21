English Danish

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 21 March 2022

Announcement no. 40/2022

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S was held on 21 March 2022. The directors’ report was taken as read, the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 was adopted, and a resolution for the distribution of the net profit for the year was passed.

The General Meeting unanimously re-elected Niels Erik Jakobsen, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Per Skovhus and Peter Schleidt to the Supervisory Board.

EY was reelected as auditors of the company.

At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Niels Erik Jakobsen was appointed as Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as Deputy Chairman.

The General Meeting unanimously approved the Supervisory Board’s motion to make the following amendment to Jyske Realkredit’s Articles of Association: ’Reduction of the nominal share capital by DKK 3,806,480,000 (corresponding to 38,064,800 shares at a nominal value of DKK 100) from DKK 4,306,480,000 to DKK 500,000,000.

Yours faithfully

Jyske Realkredit

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO