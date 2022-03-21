Jamf Introduces Jamf Fundamentals, a New Plan to Help Growing Small-Midsized Businesses Manage and Secure their Devices

MINNEAPOLIS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, introduced Jamf Fundamentals, a new plan built for the unique needs of small-midsized businesses. Jamf Fundamentals combines Jamf’s market-leading, powerful mobile device management (MDM) technology with new capabilities for protecting, connecting, and empowering an organization’s end users through malware prevention, password sync, Self Service functionality for Mac, and the ability to deploy any iPad and iPhone app, custom profiles and macOS packages - all designed for simplicity so no additional training is required. Jamf Fundamentals is available today.



Jamf exists to help organizations fill the gap between what Apple provides and the enterprise requires. Jamf Fundamentals is the most simple and complete solution for small-midsized businesses that are growing and need to manage the entire Apple ecosystem while solving pain points around deployment, user access, and security. In addition to supporting the Apple MDM framework, Jamf Fundamentals goes far beyond MDM capabilities to provide the most complete yet simple IT solution for small-midsized businesses needing to manage and protect their Apple ecosystem while securely providing access for employees who need to simply get work done.

Powerfully manage devices, with a seamless and intuitive interface

Much more than basic-level management, Jamf Fundamentals combines the core MDM capabilities of Jamf Now with other powerful features so administrators can simply manage their organization’s devices.

Management features: Jamf Fundamentals includes the core MDM capabilities small and midsized businesses need, including industry Blueprints, pre-built management templates which allow admins to customize groups of devices, deploy specific apps, restrictions and settings as they see fit.

Jamf Fundamentals includes the core MDM capabilities small and midsized businesses need, including industry Blueprints, pre-built management templates which allow admins to customize groups of devices, deploy specific apps, restrictions and settings as they see fit. Custom Profiles: Custom Profiles give users the benefit of being able to deploy unlimited configurations (including VPN configuration) without sacrificing the simplicity of Jamf Now Blueprints.

Custom Profiles give users the benefit of being able to deploy unlimited configurations (including VPN configuration) without sacrificing the simplicity of Jamf Now Blueprints. macOS Packages: Teams can take Mac management to new heights with macOS package deployment. They will be able to deploy macOS packages including offering apps not currently listed in the Mac App Store.

Teams can take Mac management to new heights with macOS package deployment. They will be able to deploy macOS packages including offering apps not currently listed in the Mac App Store. Self Service: This on-demand Mac App catalog, powered by Jamf Self Service, provides a list of organization-approved Mac App Store and third-party apps, effectively giving end users instant access to the resources and tools they need.

This on-demand Mac App catalog, powered by Jamf Self Service, provides a list of organization-approved Mac App Store and third-party apps, effectively giving end users instant access to the resources and tools they need. Custom Applications: With custom app deployment, you’re able to deploy and manage any iPad and iPhone app your team needs. Custom apps developed in-house or by a third party are easy to deploy.

With custom app deployment, you’re able to deploy and manage any iPad and iPhone app your team needs. Custom apps developed in-house or by a third party are easy to deploy. Support: Fast and reliable service is available through chat, email and phone support from day one.

Protect your organization and users from outside threats

Apple-specific malware is on the rise, and Jamf Fundamentals brings in elements of Jamf’s security solutions that are solely built for Apple so organizations can keep their users and company data safe.

Malware Prevention: Jamf Fundamentals helps prevent known Mac malware, viruses, trojans, adware, ransomware, and more from executing on organizational devices.

Securely and easily connect to company resources, regardless of where your users are

Workers are on the go, and they need to quickly and securely access the information they need to be productive.

Password Sync: Powered by Jamf Connect, this feature helps keep the Mac password in sync with cloud credentials, leveraging a single identity for everything they need to be productive.



“Jamf Fundamentals was created with growing businesses in mind, to create efficiency in the everyday life of business operations through data security, remote management and support. By providing the tools needed to go beyond mobile device management we can help small and medium sized businesses that need more than basic mobile device management,” said Nick Amundsen, senior vice president of strategy, Jamf. “Jamf is the only platform available that will empower these organizations to truly scale with the entire Apple ecosystem, and solve pain points around deployment, user access, management and security.”

Jamf Fundamentals is available to try today for $4/device/month and allows users to manage up to three devices for free. In addition to Jamf Fundamentals for small-midsized businesses, Jamf offers two other plans, Jamf Business and Jamf Enterprise. With three complete plans, Jamf offers management, security and privacy capabilities to help organizations of all sizes and requirements succeed with Apple. More information on all Jamf plans can be found here.

