PLAN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Anaplan to Thoma Bravo

MONSEY, N.Y., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) ("Anaplan") acted in the best interests of Anaplan shareholders in approving the sale of Anaplan to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share in cash.



Why is there an investigation?

On March 21, 2022, Anaplan announced an agreement for Thoma Bravo to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Anaplan for $66.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Anaplan board.

Our investigation concerns whether Anaplan’s board acted in the best interests of Anaplan shareholders in approving the sale to Thoma Bravo, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Anaplan shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street price targets for PLAN in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, there is a high price target for PLAN of $95.00 per share.

Further, according to a discounted cash flow analysis by the Simply Wall Street research firm, Anaplan’s fair value is $76.92 per share.

