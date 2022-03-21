FAT Brands, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/fat.



What is this all about?

On February 22, 2022, FAT Brands, Inc., operator of Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurants disclosed in an SEC filing that the DOJ and SEC have both “opened investigations relating to the Company and our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wiederhorn, and are formally seeking documents and materials concerning, among other things, the Company’s December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., transactions between these entities and Mr. Wiederhorn, and compensation, extensions of credit and other benefits or payments received by Mr. Wiederhorn or his family.”

On this news, shares of FAT Brands, Inc. fell 25% in intraday trading on February 22, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased FAT Brands, Inc. stock between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 17, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com