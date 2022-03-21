Digitalage, Inc. Introduces the Hiring of Industry Veteran, Elaine Bogart, CPA as Chief Financial Officer

Temecula, CA, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) announces and welcomes Elaine Bogart, CPA in her new role as Chief Financial Officer of Digitalage Inc.



After an overwhelming response of exceptional candidate applications, Elaine stood out above the crowd as the right individual we need to execute our rapid growth plans. Elaine is a seasoned industry veteran with deep expertise in media and entertainment, technology, and high-growth and international finance landscapes.

Elaine brings solid experience to Digitalage to help raise the funding needed to begin the exponential growth that is forecasted after launch. Some of Elaine’s previous engagements include but are not limited to Mojix, Shareability, GameShow Network, Deluxe, and Fullscreen. With an aggressive revenue goal for profitability in six months, and accelerated growth in the years after, management of our resources will be crucial to bringing the entire vision to life.

“Elaine brings much-needed financial experience and expertise to our company at the opportune time. As we scale for growth at an incredible rate, her leadership to helm the finance side of the company is crucial. We welcome her with open arms and look forward to her taking us to the next level of capitalization and growth,” said Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on.

“I am excited to join a group of executives and leaders with such great vision on how to revolutionize social media and empower the creator economy. With solid financial modeling and an outstanding business plan, there are wonderful things to come,” said Bogart.

Digitalage has been entertaining offers from multiple investment groups that firmly believe in the vision and ability of Digitalage to deliver decentralized extended reality services to industry and consumers.

Over the past year, Digitalage has been steadily engineering its own source code and applied for a variety of patents and trademarks for its innovative platform. Using the latest game-changing technologies, Digitalage is focused on highly scalable multi-cloud, decentralized mesh services. Having quickly secured exclusive licensing agreements with leading journalism and media providers, publishers, and labels, the platform’s suite of capabilities is already proving to be a key differentiator in surpassing its competition.

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform. The Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.digitalage.com

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.