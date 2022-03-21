TRANSWESTERN LAUNCHES NEW OPPORTUNISTIC INVESTMENT PLATFORM

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern, an integrated commercial real estate firm comprised of Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS), Transwestern Development Company (TDC) and Transwestern Investment Group (TIG), announces the formation of Transwestern Ventures (Ventures), the opportunistic investment arm of its family of companies. Under the leadership of Managing Partner Fred Knapp, Ventures will source and execute real estate investments across property sectors nationwide in which Transwestern holds core competencies, including healthcare, life sciences, industrial, office, multifamily, hotels and land development.

“The commercial real estate industry is evolving faster than at any time in history, presenting many compelling investment opportunities, ultimately paving the way for Transwestern Ventures,” said Robert Duncan, Founder and Chairman of Transwestern. “The new company is a natural extension of our collaborative, innovative approach to real estate challenges, backed by highly regarded development, investment management and services capabilities, and will operate synergistically with the firm’s team members, clients and partners.”

Ventures aims to deliver highly attractive returns with manageable risk by leveraging the existing Transwestern organization, which includes more than 2,000 leasing, operations, development and investment professionals across 33 cities. Through its partnership with local experts, Ventures brings investment acumen and operational expertise to undervalued or undermanaged properties, enterprises and unique investment opportunities.

“Transwestern Ventures has a distinct competitive advantage through its direct access to the knowledge, resources and capabilities of the Transwestern organization, driving greater value for clients and investors,” said Knapp. “Creativity and acuity are among Transwestern’s greatest strengths, and Ventures offers an incentivizing platform for our on-the-ground experts to apply their skills while sharing in value creation and the profits they produce.”

Prior to Transwestern, Knapp served as Principal and Head of Acquisitions for EQT Exeter, a global investment manager, where he oversaw office and life science real estate investments nationally. Previous leadership and real estate investment experience includes roles at Cousins Properties, Stream Realty Partners, Morgan Stanley and Crow Holdings. Knapp holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and accounting from Texas A&M University, where he graduated cum laude.

“Ventures will serve as a platform accelerator for TRS, TDC and TIG, while executing its investment objectives,” Duncan added. “Under Fred’s purview, and with the backing of the Transwestern organization, we are confident that Transwestern Ventures will usher in a new era of growth and business opportunities for the firm.”

Joining Knapp is Vice President Hugh Stewart and Associate James Duncan, who will assist in the sourcing, financial evaluation and acquisition of target opportunities.

Stewart comes to Transwestern Ventures from Lazard, a global financial advisory and asset management firm where he specialized in technology, media and telecommunications investments. He earned an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Duncan is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has served as an analyst for Transwestern Healthcare Advisory Services since 2019.

About Transwestern Ventures

Transwestern Ventures creates value for investors by sourcing and executing real estate investments across all property sectors nationwide. As the opportunistic investment arm of the Transwestern family of companies, Ventures works synergistically with the firm’s services, development and investment management businesses, bringing capital, financial engineering and operational expertise to undervalued or undermanaged properties, enterprises and unique investment opportunities.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, and investment management. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Attachment