Irving Pulp & Paper seeking community feedback on new environmental project

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Pulp & Paper, Limited will invest over $150 million in environmental improvements at the Saint John mill.



The project was the focus of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) which Irving Pulp & Paper recently filed with the provincial Department of Environment and Local Government.

“The construction of this new on-site facility using world class technology will help us continue to achieve our long-term environmental objectives by substantially improving water quality while reducing water consumption by up to 50 percent,” said Mark Mosher, Vice President of Pulp & Paper. “We have been operating at the west side location since 1946, so we value the feedback of our neighbours in the community and we look forward to hearing from them through this process.”

This project will modernize the current water treatment being done in the mill to remove, re-use and recycle materials created during the pulping process which need to be treated in an environmentally friendly manner. It will also help Irving Pulp & Paper to comply with a new enforcement approach to federal regulations and reduce the water currently being sourced from Spruce Lake by up to 50 percent.

Irving Pulp & Paper invites questions and comments about the proposal. An open house for nearby residents will be held on March 23rd. Residents must pre-register in order to attend. To register or find more information on the proposal, please visit www.IPPmodernization.com.

For more information, contact:

Brendan Langille

Director, Corporate Communications

J.D. Irving, Limited.

Office: (506) 633-5313

Langille.Brendan@jdirving.com