Global Demand of Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size & Share Value to Hit USD 2,128.21 Million by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market by Compensation Type (Series Compensation, Shunt Compensation, and Combined Compensation), Generation Type (First-Generation and Second-Generation), By Controller Type (SVC, STATCOM, UPFC, TCSC, and Others), By Application (Industrial, Utilities, Railways, Renewables, and Others), By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market size & share was worth at around USD 1,281.04 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of approximately USD 2,128.21 Million by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Industry? How big is the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market?

Market Overview:

A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is an electrical energy transmission system made up of static equipment. Its purpose is to improve the network's controllability and power transmission capabilities. It's usually a system based on power electronics. The power transfer capability of traditional AC transmission has been limited by numerous dynamic and static constraints such as voltage stability, transient stability, thermal limits, and so on. Because of these intrinsic power system limitations, current transmission sources have been underutilized.

Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) have a number of benefits over traditional grid transmission methods. FACTS has become the preferable alternative over fixed compensating equipment due to its cheap maintenance costs. Furthermore, traditional grid transmission methods have a sluggish reaction time, which reduces grid performance. As a result, demand for flexible AC transmission equipment is projected to rise. In the next years, the worldwide flexible ac transmission equipment market will be driven by increasing demand from industrial sectors, electric utilities, railroads, renewables, and the oil and gas industries. Furthermore, market participants are always inventing new applications, which will drive up demand for flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS).

Request a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/flexible-ac-transmission-systems-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 185+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,281.04 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,128.21 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Hyosung, Infineon Technologies AG, Siemens, GE Grid Solutions, Rongxin Power Ltd, NR Electric, Eaton, Xian Electric Engineering, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, American Superconductor, Toshiba Corp, Adani Power, CISCO, American Electric Power and Alstom, amongst others Key Segment By Generation Type, Compensation Type, Controller Type, Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/flexible-ac-transmission-systems-market

Market Growth Dynamics

The market is expected to develop at a faster rate in the projected period due to the increasing number of transmission lines. The government, on the other hand, is concentrating on increasing power capacity and expanding grid assistance. This has advanced an enormous network of transmission lines to produce energy from plants and distribute it to consumers. The continued expansion of utility-based transmission networks, on the other hand, will result in increased expenditures in the improvement of the current grid infrastructure. In addition, countries such as China, India, and the United States are increasing the length of their transmission lines. As a result, the market's growth will be boosted in the forecast year.

The development of high-powered electronics systems is a significant element driving growth in the worldwide flexible AC transmission system market. Flexible AC transmission system technologies have a low environmental effect, which is one of the factors pushing their global adoption. Another important element driving market expansion is the shorter time it takes to put modern electricity infrastructure in place. In addition, compared to developing new power production facilities or more transmission lines, the investment cost is lower. The flexible AC transmission system's increased dependability and flexibility have also increased demand for existing power infrastructure systems. Increasing renewable energy rules that make it necessary for energy retailers to disclose the percentage of their energy supply that comes from renewable sources. More nations are going to implement renewable policies, which will put a damper on the market's growth.

FACTS are utilized in the generation, transmission, and distribution of energy by electric utilities. Voltage control, network stabilization, power oscillation damping, and power flow management, as well as increased transmission capacity, are all uses of FACTS in electrical utilities. FACTS devices also offer a cost-effective and efficient way to relieve strain on existing transmission lines while avoiding the high expenses of developing new network expansions. The need for FACTS in utilities is likely to rise as a result of this. Because of the rising need for electricity generation, companies supply FACTS devices to the electric utility industry.

Browse the full “Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/flexible-ac-transmission-systems-market

Segmentation Analysis

The global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) market is segregated based on generation type, compensation type, function type, controller type, and region.

First-generation and second-generation makeup generation type segment of the global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) industry. The global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) market can be divided into series compensation, shunt compensation, and combined compensation based on the compensation type. SVC, STATCOM, UPFC, TCSC, and Others are the controller type segment of the global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) market.

Voltage control, network stabilization, enhanced transmission capacity, power oscillation damping, and power flow management are all examples of FACTS used in electrical utilities. FACTS devices can offer a cost-effective and efficient way to relieve strain on existing transmission lines while avoiding the high upfront costs of developing new network expansions. The need for FACTS in utilities is likely to rise as a result of this. Because of the high need for power generation, companies like ABB, GE, and Siemens supply FACTS to electric utilities.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Industry?

What segments does the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market sample report and company profiles?

If you Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/flexible-ac-transmission-systems-market

Top Market Players

Some main participants of the global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) market are;

Hyosung

Infineon Technologies AG

Siemens

GE Grid Solutions

Rongxin Power Ltd

NR Electric

Eaton

Xian Electric Engineering

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

American Superconductor

Toshiba Corp

Adani Power

CISCO

American Electric Power

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Growth

Because of increased government spending on smart grids and increased investment in renewable energy generation, the Asia Pacific flexible AC transmission system market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising investments in high-speed trains from developing nations like China, India, and Japan are projected to provide attractive market development prospects. The rising need for high-quality power and network dependability in electric utilities and industrial applications has opened up a slew of new prospects for sophisticated power electronics-based systems.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/flexible-ac-transmission-systems-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

The global flexible ac transmission systems (FACTS) market is segmented as follows:

By Generation Type:

First Generation

Second Generation

By Compensation Type:

Series Compensation

Shunt Compensation

Combined Compensation

By Controller Type:

SVC

STATCOM

UPFC

TCSC

Others

By Application:

Industrial

Utilities

Railways

Renewables

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market was valued at around USD 1,281.04 Million in 2021and is projected to generate revenue of almost USD 2,128.21 Million by 2028.

The power transmission industry will be bolstered by the ongoing development of utility-based transmission networks, as well as growing expenditures in grid infrastructure rehabilitation.

Due to the growing demand for power transmission solutions, voltage, and power infrastructure in countries such as India and China, the Asia Pacific regional market is projected to lead the Flexible transmission system market.

Get Free Sample Report of the Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/flexible-ac-transmission-systems-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Global Green Hydrogen Market Size & Share to Hit USD 10.2 Billion Mark by 2028 at a Stellar 55.2% CAGR Growth

Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5500 Million By 2028 at 40.2% CAGR Growth

Global eSIM Market Size & Share Forecasted to Hit USD 25.8 Billion By 2028, At a 16.42% CAGR Growth

Global Hardware Security Modules Market Size to Grow at 11.6% CAGR, To Hit USD 1.8 Billion Mark globally by 2026

At 12.2% CAGR, Global IoT in Defense Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 32 Billion by 2028

Global EV Charging Adapter Market Size & Share is expected 40.76% CAGR Rise Will Hit to USD 4345.80 Million globally by 2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com