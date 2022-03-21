TripleBlind Recognized for Accessibility and Compliance at 2022 Product Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind announced today that it has been named the winner for A11Y & Comply: Level-up Scale & Complexity in the 2022 Product Awards. Hailed as the premier event for product managers, the Product Awards, presented by Products That Count, in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, is the only awards show designed to celebrate the tools that help product managers build great products. In recognition of the dramatic digital transformation seen in 2021-2022 by product teams, this year’s theme welcomes you into the Age of Product.



Nominees are chosen by Products That Count’s product manager network, and winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders. This year’s Board included Google Product Lead Neha Taleja, Transfix Product Lead Patrick Blute, Indeed.com Product Lead Iryna Krutenko, and product leaders Maheep Bhalla and Felipe Gasparino.

TripleBlind offers the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation. It unlocks the estimated 43 zettabytes of sensitive data stored by enterprises today that are inaccessible due to privacy concerns, and unlocks the opportunity to solve a broad range of use cases and more than two dozen mission-critical business problems.

TripleBlind’s novel software-only solution supports all cloud platforms and is delivered via a simple API. It’s built as a superior method to existing processes of privacy-enhancing technologies such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data and tokenization.

“TripleBlind has shown our community what it takes to be at the forefront of the revolution we call the Age of Product,” said SC Moatti, founder of Products That Count and the Product Awards. “This award is a testament to the innovation, focus, and transformation this team has made at the dawn of a new era in tech.”

“We are proud to have been recognized by the Product Awards for the accessibility and compliance that our solution unlocks for customers,” said Riddhiman Das, co-founder and CEO of TripleBlind. “Our solution allows intellectual property to be accessible and shared for collaboration while also ensuring that collaborations remain in compliance with agreed upon use and applicable data privacy regulations.”

About TripleBlind

Combining Data and Algorithms while Preserving Privacy and Enforcing Compliance

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation.

The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and The Mayo Clinic.

TripleBlind’s innovations build on well understood principles, such as federated learning and multi-party compute. Our innovations radically improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies, by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. We support all cloud platforms and unlock the intellectual property value of data, while preserving privacy and enforcing compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards, such as HIPAA and GDPR.

TripleBlind is superior to existing methods of privacy preserving technology, such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data and tokenization and has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .

About The Product Awards

The Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, celebrate the best products for product managers. Based on insights from thousands of product managers, the Product Awards showcase product managers’ favorite products within five distinct categories: Informed Go-to-Market Strategy, Delightful User Journey, Level Up Scale & Complexity, Responsive Product Accountability, and Empower the Whole Human. These categories were defined by our independent Awards

Advisory Board, which is composed of five of the brightest product leaders around. Each category features four relevant superpowers. Learn more at productsthatcount.com/awards