Heartland Home Services Welcomes Faszold Heating & Cooling in St. Louis, Missouri

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services announces its latest acquisition with Faszold Heating and Cooling, a leading provider of non-discretionary, residential HVAC replacement and maintenance services in St. Louis, Missouri. Additionally, Faszold will partner with our other brands in the St. Louis market anchored by Classic Aire Care.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Faszold team members to Heartland family as we continue our pursuit of partnering with outstanding teams with incredible cultures. We're very optimistic about the St. Louis market with our newest partner," said Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

Faszold Service Company has been in business for over 40 years and has become a staple in the greater St. Charles County under the leadership of Mike and Kathie Faszold, along with their two sons. "At this stage of our business, it was important to find a partner with a great reputation that would understand the Faszold legacy and partner with our sons, Mike Jr. and Danny, to continue to grow our footprint in the St. Charles County market. When the opportunity was presented to join the Heartland family and partner up with the local Classic Aire team, it made the decision a no-brainer," said Mike Faszold, Sr.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through dozens of brands across the eastern half of the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.heartlandhomeservices.com. For media inquiries related to this article, please contact Rob Rotondo, VP of Marketing for Heartland Home Services // rob@heartlandhsc.com.

