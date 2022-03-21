365 Connect to Present in Live Webcast on Navigating the Complexities of Digital Compliance

NEW ORLEANS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Compliance Complexities: Navigating Through The Maze of Privacy and Accessibility Changes, is scheduled to air on March 23, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Compliance Complexities: Navigating Through The Maze of Privacy and Accessibility Changes will deliver a comprehensive overview of the latest regulations affecting the way data is captured and transmitted online. The webcast will delve into the monumental global changes in privacy regulations, as well as the importance of terms of use agreements to operations. The segment also explores the latest trends in digital inclusion, and the measures being taken to ensure that websites, as well as the services provided, are accessible to everyone including individuals with disabilities.

"As technology advances, numerous measures are being implemented to safeguard data and promote digital accessibility, while accommodating the acceleration of online interactions and transactions," Kirby explained. "Change has never moved faster, but along with that change comes the need to identify and mitigate risk, which should notably be included in every business strategy."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 145 webcasts together, reaching over one-million listeners from around the world, and broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Amazon. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which has earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion of online governance and how it's re-shaping the way our industry serves the market. As with all the material we produce, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments taking place."

"The relationship between the collection and dissemination of data is massive in the multifamily housing industry. It is imperative to not only protect unauthorized access to sensitive information, but also to enforce policies that respond to the latest expectations on monitoring data," Kirby concluded. "Given the immense size of the modern-day rental market, it is crucial that multifamily housing operators realign their strategies to accommodate the changes taking place online. We are excited to share our knowledge of this subject with our industry peers."

