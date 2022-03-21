Devolutions Puts Spotlight on Serving SMBs at MSPWorld 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #S11 – This week at MSPWorld 2022, held from March 22-24, 2022 at the Orlando World Center, software developer Devolutions will showcase its suite of IT solutions and speak to their advantages for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Geared toward small and mid-size businesses (SMBs), Devolutions’ products include remote connection, password management and privileged access management (PAM) – all of which arm IT professionals with the tools needed to enhance data security and improve productivity.



MSPs and particularly MSSPs can play a vital role for SMBs when it comes to offering protection from security threats and managing cybersecurity. Since many SMBs don’t have the resources to hire a team of in-house IT professionals, MSSPs can shoulder a lot of that load, providing services to help reduce risk, enable growth opportunities, and support end users and customers alike.

At MSPWorld, Devolutions will demonstrate a new module for its PAM solution Devolutions Server, which allows users to control access to privileged accounts and manage remote sessions through a secure solution deployed on-premises. With Devolutions Server, SMBs can reduce the risks from insider threats and data breaches that often originate from credential misuse or compromise. The new module, known as Devolutions Gateway, will enable organizations to replace Microsoft Remote Desktop (RD) Gateway, which can be vulnerable to security breaches and degradations in performance. Devolutions Gateway not only offers a more secure alternative to RD Gateway, it also reduces complexity and improves network performance and visibility – with no need to configure a VPN.

In addition to Devolutions Server and Devolutions Gateway, the company will also showcase the following solutions at MSPWorld:

Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) enables the centralization of all remote connections on a single platform that is securely shared between users and across the entire team. RDM empowers IT departments to drive security, speed and productivity throughout an organization while reducing inefficiency, cost and risk. It supports hundreds of integrated technologies – including multiple protocols and VPNs – along with built-in enterprise-grade password management tools, global and granular-level access controls, and mobile apps to complement desktop clients for Windows and Mac. New features include additional permission and credential types and an integrated dashboard for Devolutions Server.

Password Hub Business is a flexible, cloud-based password management solution for team environments that can ultimately reduce vulnerabilities to data theft. It empowers SMBs to simply and securely vault and manage business-user passwords and other sensitive information through a user-friendly web interface, which can be accessed via any browser. New features include additional permission levels and single sign-on with Azure active directory.

“A substantial percentage of our customer base consists of MSPs and MSSPs,” said Maurice Côté, vice president of business solutions at Devolutions. “MSPWorld is an ideal venue for us to showcase how our suite of IT solutions can not only enhance data security and improve productivity for the service providers themselves but also for their SMB clients. We look forward to a great week of discussions ahead.”

For more information about Devolutions and their solutions, please visit devolutions.net.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f2c72b9-e6e3-4358-a189-c3c38448c0b4