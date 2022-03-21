Heartland Home Services Welcomes National Heating and Air Conditioning Company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services announces its latest acquisition with National Heating and Air Conditioning Company, an award-winning organization serving the greater Cincinnati Area. National is an excellent addition to our growing family of outstanding partners. National has been taking care of its customers for more than 90 years and prides itself on building its customer base through heating and cooling expertise, connected home technology, and impeccable customer service. "For ninety years, a member of my family has been part of National Heating and Air Conditioning in Cincinnati…so it's in my DNA. The fact that Heartland came along and partnered with us is a tribute to our team members, both past and present, and a blessing to me personally. The chance to grow the National family through training technicians at the National Trade Academy and continuing to serve customers in a first-class way will now go on for generations to come, thanks to Heartland. I look forward to working with Heartland Home Services toward a Centennial Celebration!" said Scott Braun, President of National Heating and Air.

"We are beyond enthusiastic about our partnership with the outstanding team members and leadership at National. Their long legacy of excellence adds to our collective operations in the greater Cincinnati market. In addition, The National Trade Academy adds to our mission to create the absolute best place for the career-minded HVAC technician to devote their energy and passion, and lift our customer experience to the highest levels," said Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through dozens of brands across the eastern half of the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.heartlandhomeservices.com. For media inquiries related to this article, please contact Rob Rotondo, VP of Marketing for Heartland Home Services // rob@heartlandhsc.com.

