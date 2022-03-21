Heartland Home Services Welcomes Buckner's Heating and Cooling in Kansas City, Missouri

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services announces its latest acquisition with Buckner's Heating and Cooling in Kansas City, Missouri. Looking to expand in the Kansas City area, Roger and Jill Buckner fit the bill with their heating and cooling company that's been in business for over 39 years. Located in the convenient service area of Kansas City, Missouri, Buckner's exceptional team focuses on the needs of residential customers with reliable service and replacement. "We are so excited to be a part of the Heartland family, and we look forward to the benefits that this partnership will bring to our organization as we continue to grow our market reach and enhance our operations for our customers both today and tomorrow," said Roger and Jill Buckner. Their outstanding reputation and passion for their people have built the business to where it is today. Empowered with Heartland's 'Shared Strength, Delivered Locally', Buckner's Heating and Cooling is sure to continue this legacy of excellence.

"We are excited to partner with the Buckner team in serving its customers and its community. Their solid leadership team and principled culture are ready to expand from the collective strength with our other fantastic brands within the Heartland family," said

Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through 27 brands across seven states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually with 1,300+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For more information, please visit us at www.heartlandhomeservices.com.

For inquiries related to this article, please contact Rob Rotondo, VP of Marketing for Heartland Home Services // rob@heartlandhsc.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.