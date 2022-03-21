Christian Silies Joins Sompo International’s Reinsurance Business as Head of Global Marine and Energy

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Mr. Christian Silies has joined the company’s Reinsurance platform as Head of Global Marine and Energy. He will be based in Zurich and report to Mr. Christopher Donelan, CEO of Global Reinsurance.

Mr. Donelan commented, “With a proven track record of successfully building out global marine and energy reinsurance capabilities, Christian will be a great asset and we are pleased that he has joined Sompo International. With significant expected growth in this market, his strong leadership skills and depth of expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and look for innovative ways in which to deliver exceptional products and services to our global markets.”

Mr. Silies brings nearly 20 years of Marine & Energy reinsurance broking and underwriting experience. He joins Sompo International from AON Reinsurance Solutions in London, where he served as Head of Marine & Energy Composite and was a Member their Global Re Specialty Management Team and UK Reinsurance Executive Team. Prior to that, Mr. Silies was General Manager for Hannover Re, with worldwide responsibility for their Marine and Energy Upstream business. He holds a degree in International Economics/Chinese from Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen, Germany and a Post-Graduate diploma in Marine Insurance from Lloyd’s Maritime Academy / World Maritime University.

Mr. Silies added, “Having partnered with this exceptional Global Marine & Energy Reinsurance team, I am excited to join this best-in-class organization. I have a great deal of respect for the Sompo International client-centric approach and look forward to building on this strong foundation.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings, Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With approximately 10,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over $36B in GPW, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on Linked In or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.