Digital X-Ray Market to grow at 8.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally to Drive Market, Growth Plus Reports

Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital X-Ray Market is expected to clock US$ ~24.18 billion by 2031 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population.

Growth Factors

Various prominent players are investing in R&D activities to launch AI-based digital x-ray systems. AI has practically taken over all aspects of radiology since bursting on the scene just a few short years ago. While the technology has applications across all modalities, its use is especially exciting in x-ray, for a variety of reasons. AI technologies have the potential to support diagnostic imaging workflow, leveraging the combination of deep learning. For Instance, in June 2020, Siemens Healthineers introduced Ysio X.pree, the world's first intelligent X-ray system with integrated AI for optimizing the daily routine of image acquisition in radiography.

AI is expected to find significant applications in the management of patient information generated during diagnosis, processing, and treatment. AI can be incorporated in solutions to help physicians make more informed decisions on disease diagnosis and patient care. It has the potential to not only diagnose patients in the absence of doctors but also augment doctors’ abilities and find and collate key relevant data for patient care.

The global digital x-ray market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global digital x-ray market are

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Konica Minolta

Samsung Medison

Fujifilm

Hitachi

Carestream Health

Canon Medical Systems

Shimadzu

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global digital x-ray market has been segmented majorly into five distinct categories depending on application, viz. orthopedic, dental, cardiology, oncology and other applications. The orthopedic application segment holds the largest share in the digital x-ray market. The large share of the segment can mainly be attributed to rising geriatric population globally coupled with rising prevalence of bone disorders. For instance, according to International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually worldwide, resulting in an osteoporosis fracture every 3 seconds. Osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women worldwide, approximately one-tenth of women aged 60, one-fifth of women aged 70, two-fifths of women aged 80 and two-thirds of women aged 90.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global digital x-ray market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share in the global digital x-ray market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as growing burden of chronic diseases, rapid adoption of technologically advanced products coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of large number of prominent players can be attributed for the large share of the region in the global market.

