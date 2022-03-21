Megatrend Leaders: CEOs of Velodyne, Liquid Avatar, First Energy Metals, and Matterport Driving Next Wave of Disruptive Innovation in Metaverse, Electric Vehicle Technologies, and NFTs

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR).



Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) CEO Ted Tewksbury: “Velodyne is Global Market Leader in Lidar”

“...Velodyne is the undisputed Lidar technology pioneer and market leader. The company has the broadest product portfolio and shipped more sensory units than all the other competitors in the industry combined. And very importantly, Velodyne is really the only company that's demonstrated the ability to manufacture at scale…We've grown our pipeline to 220 projects, with an increasing concentration in the industrial and robotics market, which make up 1/3 of the pipeline project and has grown nearly 50% when compared to last year at this time. We believe the industrial and robotics market is one of the Lidar markets closest to commercialization. And we expect our activity with customers in this market will only accelerate…We shipped more than 4400 sensors in the third quarter, continuing our market leadership. Our customers today are giving us purchase orders for larger volumes as they move into the first wave of mass commercialization…”

First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) Gurmin Sangha, CEO: “Lithium Essential For EV Boom Ahead”

Booming electric vehicle sales globally are causing prices for battery components like lithium to skyrocket - with prices increasing over 1,000% in the past 12 months, with no slowdown in sight, as EV’s go mainstream. China is snapping up strategic battery metals deposits globally. First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is developing what promises to be a major lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary drilling and exploration results, (subject to a qualified 43-101 report), point to adding additional resources to the already 119 million tonne resource surrounding the Augustus Lithium property. A typical EV requires approximately 10 kilograms of lithium, so one ton of lithium ore is enough to build about 90 electric cars.

FEMFF’s flagship “Augustus” lithium project is strategically located in an exciting area of known Lithium bearing rock types, with neighboring advanced staged projects with resources in place. FEMFF is now progressing on a systematic drilling program with an objective to develop a resource (43-101 compliant) over the next 9-12 months. Lithium projects and exploration projects in the area are of similar grades and support the continued exploration and potential at the Augustus Project. Sayona Mining, who owns both the advanced stage properties in the area recently published a JORC combined Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource of 119.1 million tonnes for both its North American Lithium (NAL) and Authier project.

Importantly, FEMFF’s lithium project is located in Quebec, Canada which is a mining friendly jurisdiction. FEMFF’s lithium project is located near a past lithium processing plant and other more advanced stage lithium projects. FEMFF’s drilling program is still in the early stages with a number of important milestones in the weeks ahead, which could reveal the project’s full upside potential.

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch: “Metaverse Land Sales are Booming!”

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream reports that LQAVF’s metaverse digital land sales are starting to scale. LQAVF generated nearly CD$1 million revenues in from its Metaverse project “Aftermath Islands” just in recent months. LQAVF expects that its revenues have the potential to scale exponentially in coming months as the Metaverse gains mainstream attention.

March 15 - LQAVF launches first-ever payment card and loyalty program created specifically for the Metaverse. The LQID card is a physical prepaid debit card powered by OptimizeFT's Engage360 payment card and digital banking solutions platform, available in the United States. The card can earn the holder cashback by shopping at Liquidshopz and earn points by participating in Aftermath Islands Metaverse activities.

March 9 - Lethbridge College's Centre for Technology, Environment and Design (CTED) announced that it is partnering with LQAVF to launch a first of its kind work-integrated learning opportunity for students. Liquid Avatar Technologies is providing 9,000 plots of land within its Aftermath Islands Metaverse - a network of spaces where users can create a virtual world parallel to their physical one. Students will begin engaging in the new program and mentorship opportunities by the end of the winter 2022 semester.

Feb 7 - LQAVF and Game Credits launch first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members.

Feb 3 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") together with seasoned, industry, and entertainment executive Howard Lefkowitz, who led Vegas.com from its rise from $360,000 in annual sales to over $400 million annually over a 10-year period, have launched Vegas Island, a premium destination in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an age restricted virtual island that will allow participants to buy virtual themed land, interact, and experience entertainment, gaming and High Roller experiences. Given the premium nature of the island and the planned programs, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) CEO Raymond Pittman: “Matterport is Digitizing the Built World - Every Building in Every Country”

“We're supremely focused on digitizing the built world because it is such a massive TAM: 4 billion buildings, $20 billion monetizable spaces out there once digitized by Matterport…We're signing all of the biggest residential brokerages in the world and the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world as well as all of the large technology, real estate technology portals to the Matterport platform and partnership ecosystem…We want every building, every space to have its digital twin…We're continuing to put our hooks in and continuing to establish Matterport as the digital twin standard...And then the datafication and the add-ons are right behind it because many of our customers that have been with us now for even six months, all are asking for value-added insights, analytics, add-ons…These are the kinds of things that are both bringing our developers to the platform that have a lot to offer and to sell as add-on subscriptions to our customers with a great unit economics for the customer and great business for the Matterport ecosystem. That's why I'm so excited about datafication in the future of the company…”

