CIO Recognizes Business Technology Innovation with 2022 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards

Boston, MA, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry’s CIO – the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership – is pleased to recognize the 2022 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Winners, attendees and the industry at large will convene in person at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards this August to recognize these premier organizations and executives driving IT innovation. This year’s honorees exemplify how IT leaders are driving business forward and setting their organizations up for success.



Business Insights & IT Innovation

This year’s event will take place at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA from August 15-17, 2022. Speakers are a who’s who of IT leaders whose work has advanced the CIO role and who have been recognized as visionary, compassionate and results-driven agents of change. The event schedule is designed to bring together like-minded executives in small group social interactions where new connections can be made, and existing connections can be strengthened. New this year is dedicated programming for teams, focused on issues critical to driving innovation, solving problems that impact day-to-day operations and enhancing team performance.

“CIO 100 is one of the most prestigious and coveted awards in technology,” noted Christopher Ritchie, vice president, North America, for Foundry events. “We’re excited to be back in-person for the event this August to celebrate great business achievements, reconnect with old peers, forge new partnerships, and obtain new perspectives into this fast-paced industry from the world’s leading CIOs and IT executives.”

C-Suite Collaboration & Industry Leaders

CIO’s premier event combines general and breakout sessions, interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, panels and social events. The agenda is carefully constructed to allow participants, award-winners and solution providers to exchange ideas, discuss common challenges, and ultimately, prepare their business for the future. There is no better place to build relationships and network with the best and brightest in IT.

“After our last two virtual events, this year’s in-person gathering will be a can’t miss event for industry leaders,” added Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, IDG Events. “Recognizing the finest work in IT, the CIO 100 Awards and CIO Hall of Fame showcase the companies and executives leading the charge in innovation as the tech industry continues rapidly advancing. Across the board, this year’s honorees are helping create a more advanced, inclusive environment for all tech professionals.”

In 2022, CIO is proud to welcome Platinum Partners Google Chrome, Deloitte and T-Mobile to the conference. Additional event partners include Coursera, Zoom, Aerospike, Protiviti, IDC and CIO Executive Council. This year’s premium vendors add further value to the agenda, providing in-depth knowledge and unique solutions to address many of the issues that attendees are facing in their daily roles.

Please visit CIO100 to learn more about the conference and partnership opportunities. To register for this year’s event, please do so here .

2022 CIO 100 Award Winners:

Accenture

Aflac

Akin Gump LLP

ALE international

Align Technology

Ally Financial

American Red Cross

Asian Development Bank

Atlantic Health System

Avery Dennison Corporation

Avnet Inc.

Banco do Brasil

Bureau of Information Resource Management - Department of State

California Department of Public Health

Carrier Global Corporation

Chobani

City National Bank

City of Santa Monica

CommonSpirit Health

CoorsTek

CSC ServiceWorks

Dangote Group

DBS Bank

Deloitte

Devry University

Digital Divide Data

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemicals

Eli Lilly and Company

FedEx Services

Feeding America

General Motors

Georgia Department of Labor

Ginnie Mae

Global Payments

HARMAN International

Hastings Mutual Insurance Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HP

IDB Invest

Infosys

Inspire Brands

Intel Corporation

IntuneHealth - A ChenMed Company

Jackson Health System

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

JLL

John Wiley & Sons

Johnson & Johnson

King County, WA

Lexmark International

Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services

Lumen

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P

Marshfield Clinic Health System

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Mattel Inc.

Menora Mivtachim

Miami University

MultiPlan

National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution

New York State Courts

Novant Health

Oshkosh Corporation

Otis Elevator Co.

Owens Corning

OYO Hotels and Homes Private Limited

Penn Medicine

Pfizer

PVH

Reconomy Group

Regeneron

Rockwell Automation

Ruffalo Noel Levitz LLC

Seoul Metro



San Diego Gas & Electric

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Sonos

SRK Consulting

Tata Consultancy Services

Thames Water

The MITRE Corporation

The NPD Group

The United States Patent and Trademark Office

Thermofisher Scientific

Thoughtworks

TIAA

TikTok

TM Forum

Tupperware

United

University of Miami Health System

UPS

UST

Verizon

Western Digital

Western Governers University

Wonderla Holidays LTD

Zenus Bank

2022 CIO 100 Hall of Fame Class:

Atish Banerjea, CIO, Meta

Scott Blanchette, CIO, Compassus (Retired)

Satish Dave, CIO, AEG Vision

Andrew Frey, CIO, OneMagnify

Steve Garske, CIO, Pipeline Health System

Ron Guerrier, Global CIO, HP

Vipin Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services

Mojgan Lefebvre, EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers

Vincent Marin, Global CIO, Sidley Austin LLP

Adhir Mattu, CIO, Marvell Technology

Michelle McKenna, CIO, NFL

Raman Mehta, SVP & CIO, Johnson Electric

Neal Sample, EVP & CIO, Northwestern Mutual

Joseph Schulz, VP & CIO, Carrier

Michael Sylvester, Assistant Director, Los Angeles County Department

Marykay Wells, SVP & CIO, Pearson

About the US CIO 100 Awards:

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Coverage of the 2022 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event

About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 162 – during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A list of all inductees can be viewed here .

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://foundryco.com .

About Foundry, formerly IDG Communications, Inc.

Foundry has played a key role in every major milestone, announcement, and development in modern technology since 1964. Today, Foundry continues to lead the world by helping companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data. Our technology platforms of Triblio, Selling Simplified, KickFire and LeadSift are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. ( IDG ), the world’s leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company.

To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com .

