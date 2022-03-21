Karamba Security to Present at Automotive Cybersecurity 2022 Detroit

DETROIT, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security, a leading provider of end-to-end security for connected devices, today announced that Chief Scientist and Co-founder Assaf Harel will present at the 11th Automotive Cybersecurity 2022 Detroit event, being held March 30-31.



Harel joins distinguished speaker John Krzeszewski, chair of the SAE Vehicle Cyber Security Engineering Committee, SAE International in the “ISO/SAE 21434 Break Down” panel, moderated by Scott McCormick, president of the Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA).

The panelists will discuss the newly ratified ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity standard. The standard defines cybersecurity requirements for automotive OEMs and suppliers to secure electrical and electronic systems in road vehicles from product development through production, operation, maintenance and decommissioning. Harel will be sharing findings and best practices based on Karamba’s experience enabling OEMs and suppliers to meet the standard. The session will be held on Wednesday, March 30th, at 9:50 - 10:15 am.

Last month, Harel participated in a panel about the ISO/SAE 21434 standard’s impact on the EV industry, together with Bill Mazzra, Cybersecurity Fellow at Stellantis and Rohan Singla, Director of Product Security at Charge Point.

The 11th Automotive Cybersecurity Detroit 2022 conference is being held at The Embassy Suites by Hilton. It covers topics such as next generation technologies that will improve the customer experience during the ride, the importance of collaboration within the automotive industry, the futuristic car and the information entry points to secure. To learn more, visit the Automotive Cybersecurity 2022 Detroit website.

