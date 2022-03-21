Laser Market Report 2022: Global Production, Prices, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Lasers - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Lasers Market Statistics

Imports 8,102.1 Million USD Exports 8,326.1 Million USD Top Importers China, Germany, Japan Top Exporters Germany, South Korea, U.S.

Laser Market Size

The global laser market contracted slightly to $X in 2021, which is down by -X% against the previous year. In general, consumption, however, enjoyed strong growth. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2019 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, consumption reached the peak level of $X, and then dropped modestly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Laser Production

In value terms, laser production reached $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Laser Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of lasers, other than laser diodes decreased by -X% to X units, falling for the second consecutive year after three years of growth. Overall, exports, however, showed buoyant growth. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at X units in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, laser exports dropped slightly to $X in 2021. In general, exports, however, recorded a strong increase. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the maximum at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

Germany represented the key exporter of lasers, other than laser diodes in the world, with the volume of exports accounting for X units, which was approx. X% of total exports in 2021. It was distantly followed by the U.S. (X units), China (X units), the UK (X units) and South Korea (X units), together constituting a X% share of total exports. Japan (X units) and the Netherlands (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Exports from Germany increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, South Korea (+X%), the UK (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), China (+X%) and the U.S. (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, South Korea emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. By contrast, Japan (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of Germany, South Korea and the UK increased by +X%, +X% and +X% percentage points, while Japan (-X p.p.) and the U.S. (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the largest laser supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), South Korea ($X) and the U.S. ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports.

South Korea recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average laser export price amounted to $X per unit, picking up by X% against the previous year. Overall, export price indicated a mild increase from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, laser export price increased by +X% against 2011 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global export price peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was South Korea ($X per unit), while Germany ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by South Korea, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Laser Imports

Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of lasers, other than laser diodes decreased by -X% to X units for the first time since 2015, thus ending a four-year rising trend. In general, imports, however, showed strong growth. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2019 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, imports reached the peak of X units, and then fell slightly in the following year.

In value terms, laser imports reduced to $X in 2021. Overall, imports, however, showed prominent growth. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

China prevails in laser imports structure, finishing at X units, which was near X% of total imports in 2021. It was distantly followed by Germany (X units), generating a X% share of total imports. The following importers - South Korea (X units), Japan (X units), Hong Kong SAR (X units), Switzerland (X units), the Netherlands (X units), Italy (X units), Russia (X units), France (X units) and Turkey (X units) - together shaped X% of total imports.

China was also the fastest-growing in terms of the lasers, other than laser diodes imports, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Russia (+X%), Turkey (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), Hong Kong SAR (+X%), Germany (+X%) and South Korea (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. France experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Italy (-X%), Japan (-X%) and Switzerland (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of China and Russia increased by +X% and +X% percentage points, while France (-X p.p.), South Korea (-X p.p.), Italy (-X p.p.), Japan (-X p.p.) and Switzerland (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, China ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported lasers, other than laser diodes worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by Japan, with a X% share.

In China, laser imports expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (+X% per year) and Japan (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average laser import price stood at $X per unit in 2021, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, import price indicated a pronounced increase from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, laser import price decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2009 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per unit in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($X per unit), while Russia ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Switzerland, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Lasers (excluding laser diodes, machines and appliances incorporating lasers).

Related Links

Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market

Semiconductor Light Emitting Diodes Market

Solar Cells and Light-Emitting Diodes Market

Semiconductor Diodes Market

Semiconductor Devices Market