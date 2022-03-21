Raydiant's Third Annual Consumer Behavior Report Highlights the Importance of In-Store Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raydiant, the leading in-location experience management platform for brick-and-mortar enterprises, today released the findings from their third annual State of Consumer Behavior Report.

The report surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers on Jan. 5, 2022, with a goal of better understanding the evolving habits, preferences, and behaviors of consumers shopping both online and offline.

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, said: "The findings confirm our belief that brick-and-mortar is not dying, it's simply evolving, and that the retailers who are focused on creating true in-store experiences are positioned to thrive as the retail landscape continues to evolve."

Key Findings:

In-store shopping remains a preference for many consumers. Shoppers' tastes were divided nearly evenly between in-store and online shopping, with 44.4% of consumers preferring to shop in-store

Shoppers' tastes were divided nearly evenly between in-store and online shopping, with 44.4% of consumers preferring to shop in-store Appealing experiences remain the primary driver of in-store shopping. The largest segment of respondents—27.6%—cited the allure of in-store experiences as their primary reason for shopping in stores.

The largest segment of respondents—27.6%—cited the allure of in-store experiences as their primary reason for shopping in stores. Shoppers' tolerance for poor in-store experiences remains low. 54.6% of respondents have abandoned a brand because of a single bad in-store experience.

54.6% of respondents have abandoned a brand because of a single bad in-store experience. Addressing supply challenges must be a priority for brick-and-mortar establishments in 2022. For 31.9% of consumers, product selection and variety are the greatest factors in the quality of an in-store experience.

For 31.9% of consumers, product selection and variety are the greatest factors in the quality of an in-store experience. Consumers have provided the recipe for how stores can win their business. Shoppers suggest exclusive in-store deals, fun experiences, and top-notch customer service as ways to attract their business.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the AI-powered, in-location experience management platform of choice for the world's largest brands in retail, e-commerce, restaurants, and more. With Raydiant, business and franchise managers, IT and Communications executives can more effectively scale their operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com.

