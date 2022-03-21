Interdental Cleaning Products Market Is Expected to Boost Sales at A Steady 4.9% CAGR, Pushing The Market Size to US$ 4.3 Bn by 2032: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interdental cleaning products market will reflect 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, supported by higher consumer consciousness about oral health, investments towards product development and government initiatives towards dental health care and awareness programs.



Interdental cleaning products are increasingly being used on account of recommendations by dental healthcare professionals and awareness about the higher risk of bacterial growth on surfaces between teeth. According to Future Market Insights, the global interdental cleaning products market is estimated to reach a US$ 4.3 billion valuations by 2032.

Attribute Details Interdental Cleaning Products Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 2.7 Bn Interdental Cleaning Products Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) ~ 4.9% Interdental Cleaning Products Market Projected Size 2032 US$ 4.3 Bn

Growing incidences of dental caries, gum inflammation, and bad breath are anticipated to provide impetus to demand. Also, significant tooth surface area occurs below the gum line. Consequently, the use of interdental cleaning tools such as interdental dental tapes, interdental brushes, and interdental floss will grow in the near future.

A significant percentage of tooth area in human beings exposed to interdental spaces. As result, development of flexible tools such as floss sticks are gaining consumer interest. Also, the growth in disposable incomes in developing countries and access to new product innovations is boosting adoption amidst the middle-income consumer demographic.

The lack of awareness about interdental cleaning products in rural regions and developing countries is holding back adoption rates. Also, complexity of using such products is a factor reducing usage. Also, cost issues restrict use among low-income groups, challenging market growth prospects.

FMI’s report on the market offers a comprehensive overview, covering key market dynamics. Some of the takeaways from the report are as follows:

Interdental floss products are gaining traction in the oral care sector, supported by high efficacy in plaque removal and growing variety in flavour options

Elderly demographics higher than 40 years of age account for major consumption and market revenue rates

Retail stores and pharmacies are the primary distribution channels for interdental cleaning products, owing to easy access to consumers and wider geographic penetration

North America and some parts of Europe are key regional markets for interdental cleaning products

“The steady expansion of the geriatric population is a key factor behind the growth of the market. People in this demographic are more prone to dental ailments. Consequently, manufacturers are focused on the development of novel products easier to handle, minimizing risk of injury without compromising on efficacy,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on oral health worldwide. In addition to the growth of unhealthy eating and drinking habits, elective dentistry services have also been disrupted. On the other hand, people around the world have been spending their disposable income increasingly towards hygiene items. Also, the treatments to combat the covid-19 virus have an adverse impact on dental health.

Despite initial supply chain hiccups in early 2020, all of these factors are likely to contribute to the short-term demand for interdental cleaning products. Demand is likely to remain strong even in the post pandemic era owing to applications and prescriptions by dental care professionals, with resumption of oral care services.

Who is winning?

In a new report by FMI, an analysis of the strategies used by key companies operating in the interdental cleaning products market has been provided. Market leaders have been pushing for strategic expansion of portfolio and geographical presence, with acquisitions and industry collaborations. The strategy also includes growth in developing countries, to leverage larger population base and low operations costs.

Some of the major participants in the interdental cleaning products market include Johnson & Johnson, Trisa AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, TePe Plackers, Curaprox, Lion Corp., The Humble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., The 3M Company, DenTek Oral Care Inc., M+C Schiffer GmbH, and DentalPro.

Get Valuable Insights into Interdental Cleaning Products Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global interdental cleaning products market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The report examines the interdental cleaning products market through five different segments – product type, age group, price range, sales channel, and region. The market report also provides extensive assessment of product pricing by different key market dynamics, life cycle analysis, and technologies that are being used in the production of interdental cleaning products and adoption across different demographics.

