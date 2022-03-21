Small Business Development Group’s (OTC:SBDG) Real Estate Appraisal Company, Appraisal 3000, Launches New Software Platform

CARY, NC, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) (www.SBDGStock.com) announced today that one of its portfolio companies, Appraisal 3000, Inc. (www.Appraisal300.com), has launched a new software platform and website. Appraisal 3000 is a California-based real estate appraisal management company, and this is the first step in the development of a vertical of real estate holdings for SBDG.

“From the beginning of my discussions with SBDG about being acquired, they made it clear that they wanted us to expand operations, and that they would assist in the process,” said Robert Lilley, Founder and CEO of Appraisal 3000. “With the SBDG team backing Appraisal 3000, our dream of expanding the Company has begun. We are now licensed in the states of North Carolina and South Carolina and have opened a new office in North Carolina in the fast-growing Raleigh-Durham region. We are now working on Texas, with Arizona, Nevada, and Florida to follow. With SBDG’s assistance, we now have a new appraisal management software platform that is completely integrated with our new website, and with the capacity to support our expansion nationally.”

Appraisal 3000 is based in Southern California and currently performs real estate appraisals throughout California. Management has long standing relationships in the real estate industry, and has been growing steadily since inception, with 2020 revenue totaling more than $600,000, 2021 revenue at $800,000, and positioned for additional growth in 2022. With an infusion of capital, technology, and human resources, SBDG plans to support existing management and expand operations throughout California and into the Carolinas, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida in 2022.

“With the new office and now licensed for operations in North and South Carolina, Appraisal 3000 will have access to additional resources because they will be close to SBDG headquarters,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman. “Having Appraisal 3000 in the SBDG portfolio gives us an operational foundation for a Real Estate vertical. Robert Lilley and team have done a great job continually growing their business, and now we look forward to helping it reach its fullest potential, as well as their help with our new ventures.”

Appraisal 3000’s new platform includes full CRM and reporting capabilities, marketing campaign integration, and has been designed for ease of use for the end user, while being robust enough to handle expansive growth.

“The first part of the plan in acquiring Appraisal 3000 was to utilize our resources to assist in areas that will generate immediate growth. This has included resources such as needed technology, digital media marketing, staff, and strategy. With the new platform, we skipped a beta launch and went active at the beginning of March. Existing clients had rave reviews,” said SBDG Chief Operating Officer Brian Jue. “The Appraisal 3000 team will focus on the business growth in California, development in the Carolinas, and expansion into other states while we at SBDG management will pursue other areas of growth, including additional acquisitions. Appraisal 3000 is a great foundation as SBDG’s lead into our future portfolio of real estate centric businesses.”

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.SBDGStock.com

About Appraisal 3000:

Appraisal 3000, Inc. is an Appraisal Management Company (AMC) based in Southern California and manages commercial and residential real estate appraisals throughout the state of California. Formed in 2013, Appraisal 3000 manages more than 50 state-licensed appraisers to valuate properties and deliver real estate appraisal reports to mortgage lenders. Management has long standing relationships in the real estate industry and has been growing steadily since inception. SBDG has plans to accelerate Appraisal 3000’s existing organic development with an infusion of resources including capital, marketing, technology, and human resources. Growth plans include increasing Appraisal 3000 market share in California, expanding into states where the Company is well-networked, and growth through acquisition.

For more information, visit www.Appraisal3000.com

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.