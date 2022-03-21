Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 11/3/2022
|173,976
|558.42
|97,152,477
|Monday, 14 March 2022
|2,579
|525.33
|1,354,827
|Tuesday, 15 March 2022
|2,897
|529.85
|1,534,975
|Wednesday, 16 March 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 17 March 2022
|10,601
|558.12
|5,916,661
|Friday, 18 March 2022
|7,733
|554.58
|4,288,571
|In the period 14/3/2022 - 18/3/2022
|23,810
|549.98
|13,095,033
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/3/2022
|197,786
|557.41
|110,247,511
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,718,510 treasury shares corresponding to 6.74% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
