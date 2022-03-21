CBT Earns Recognition on the 2022 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Orange, CA, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature CBT on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco, and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.

These solution providers know their customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today’s IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. In order to provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

CBT has been a perennial member of CRN's Tech Elite 250 list thanks to its enduring dedication to employee education and technical training. Since its inception in 2001, CBT has been proud to showcase an industry-leading engineering team, designing and delivering custom solutions for clients across the globe.

“CBT is honored to be included in CRN’s Tech Elite 250 for the 11th time," said Lonnie Ludwig, VP of Solution Development at CBT. "The CBT team prides itself on maintaining a wide breadth of certifications from our industry-leading ecosystem of partners. This is absolutely critical to our ability to deliver best-of-breed solutions that bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), enabling our customers to be leaders in their industries. Congratulations to our CBT team for earning this achievement and thank you to CRN for the recognition!”

“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We’re proud to honor them in this manner.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About CBT

CBT is an unparalleled design-thinking and integration-engineering company. We utilize our unique expertise to bridge the gap between Operational Technologies and Information Technologies (OT and IT) and accelerate smart operations in process and discrete manufacturing, utilities, distribution, construction, and health and life sciences. Our solutions are powered by next-generation innovations from an industry-leading partner ecosystem, led by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, PTC, Intel, ABB, NVIDIA, and many more. As a first mover and Domain Expert Integrator, CBT has a proven track record of taking customers from ideas to execution in production environments. Our solutions go beyond the data center to deliver business transformation across the enterprise.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

