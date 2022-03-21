IEOM Society International holds 12th Annual Conference in Istanbul, Turkey

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 60 countries participated in a four-day International Conference on Industrial Engineering and Operations Management in Istanbul, Turkey. This event brought together industry, academics, and students to focus on operational excellence. The event was highlighted by 13 keynote addresses from across the globe. The event was in a hybrid format. It was hosted by Kadir Has University in collaboration with Sabanci University. There were parallel sessions that included Industry Solutions, Global Engineering Education, Women in Industry and Academia, and Industry 4.0. Ford Motor Company sponsored the “Diversity and Inclusion” panel session. The conference included several student competitions that represented high schools, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs. This diverse international event provided an opportunity to collaborate and advance the theory and practice of major trends in industrial engineering and operations management.



There were 8 IEOM Society Fellows inducted to the Academy of Fellows. The Society's highest and prestigious Frederick Winslow Taylor Award was presented to Dr. Adedeji Badiru, Dean, Graduate School of Engineering and Management, Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio, USA. This recognition was presented to Dr. Badiru for his exceptional dedication and support of the industrial engineering and operations management profession. In accepting the award Dr. Badiru stated, “I am delighted, humbled, and honored to receive the IEOM Frederick Winslow Taylor Award, which is the highest and the most prestigious award presented by the IEOM Society International. Frederick Taylor was a giant in the annals of industrial engineering. He created engineering breakthroughs that transformed the auto industry into a global industrial platform that we are still enjoying today. So, to receive an award that is named for Frederick Wilson Taylor is, indeed, a great honor that knows no bounds.”

The IEOM Society is a professional organization based in Southfield, Michigan, USA that has representation in more than 100 countries. The organization is student-centered and has over 160 student chapters in 54 countries around the world. The IEOM Society is guided by its 12-person Global Council and is chaired by Dr. Hamid Parsaei, Professor, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station. The Executive Director of the IEOM Society is Dr. Ahad Ali, Associate Professor and Director of Industrial Engineering, Lawrence Technological University, Southfield, Michigan.

