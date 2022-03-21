Prominent Suburban Mayors Endorse Attorney ShawnTe Raines-Welch for Judge

HILLSIDE, Ill., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillside Mayor Joseph Tamburino, Westchester Mayor Nick Steker, Franklin Park Mayor Barrett Pedersen, Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey, LaGrange Park Mayor Jim Discipo, Bridgeview Mayor Steven Landek and Village of Lyons Mayor Christopher Getty endorsed accomplished attorney ShawnTe Raines-Welch for Judge of Cook County’s 4th Judicial Subcircuit. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships.

“No one is more qualified to serve our communities as proven by her service to many different municipalities in various capacities. I know she will protect the rights of all people and make decisions that are fair and equitable,” said Mayor Joseph Tamburino.

“It is an honor to have this local community-based support,” said Raines-Welch.“These Mayors know how important it is that our judges be part of the fabric of the community and understand the struggles of those who come before them in the courtroom. I’ve seen firsthand the issues facing local families, through multiple lenses and shared experience, and I will bring that perspective to my work as a Judge.”

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman, and the first woman of color, ever elected from the 4th subcircuit. She has received positive ratings from bar associations which have issued evaluations on her qualifications to serve as Judge including the Cook County Bar Association and Women’s Bar Association of Illinois. She is a graduate of Proviso West High School and worked her way through school – including frontline customer service work at Target - to become a successful attorney litigating complex legal matters.

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. She conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. Raines-Welch also has particular expertise in legal issues related to schools and education. She is a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board and a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.

The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

