One Step Vending Corp. (KOSK), Anticipates to Generate Revenue Within Summer 2022 Through its 51% Ownership of E-Roots System (Abbotsford), Ltd.

Harrison, NY., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC: KOSK) (“KOSK” or “the Company”), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market, anticipates to generate revenue within summer 2022 after its strategic partner ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) ordered its first vertical farm mind March 2022.



Mentioned earlier today, the Company will market and distribute all produce grown within the vertical farms manufactured by E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. while receiving a divided 50/50 revenue share after acquiring 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd. early march 2022. ZAAG anticipates to receive its first vertical farm within the month of April 2022 with an expected harvest during the summer of 2022. Each vertical farm is forecasted to generate roughly $413,948.94 in revenue a year with an estimated 98.57% profit margin.

The Company’s president, Ronal Minsky, stated, “ Acquiring E-Roots System (Abbotsford), Ltd. has been pivotal for our company. Within the month executing the acquisition we have already made great progress and expect to generate revenue mid 2022 thanks to our strategic partners. Our Partner ZAAG currently have one purchase order on a vertical farm, but we have been informed that they are in cusps in closing more, including our first system I look forward on finalizing soon”

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

To learn more, please visit: www.zagroupusa.com

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market. Currently One Step Vending, Corp. owns 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd. markets and distributes the produce from vertically integrated farms purchased from E-Roots Systems, Inc., owns 10 vending machines designed to offer CBD and potential cannabis products.

For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

