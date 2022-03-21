Feazel, a Columbus-Based Roofing Company, is Poised for Growth With the Addition of Investment Partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feazel, an award-winning home-exterior improvement company, announces a partnership with Tradepost, LLC and Stonecutter Ventures as a result of their minority equity investment in Feazel. The equity partners bring institutional expertise and financial backing that will position Feazel well for future strategic growth.

Since purchasing Feazel in 2012, majority owner Leo Ruberto has grown the company from a single location in Columbus, Ohio, to 11 offices across six states, including acquiring two additional brands: Shanco, based in Maryland and Virginia, and Kearns Brothers, based in Michigan. Feazel was recently named 2021 Roofing Contractor of the Year by Roofing Contractor Magazine.

"I fell into the roofing industry and learned to love the hardworking people who make it go. From the team at Feazel, Shanco, and Kearns Brothers, to our manufacturing partners, the company has an incredible combination that has driven the success we have seen in the past nine years," said owner and CEO Leo Ruberto. "With this additional investment in the Feazel brand, I foresee accelerated growth into new markets in the next five to seven years."

"Leo took a small, homegrown roofing company and built one based on an unmatched customer service culture and a strong team that truly cares about each other and their customers. He then replicated this strategy across the country," said Jordan Hansell, Tradepost CEO. "Feazel has a demonstrated, powerful recipe for success, and we look forward to being part of the best team in the business."

Feazel's mission is to deliver the best customer service and stress-free buying experience in the home improvement industry. The brand has continued to evolve and innovate to elevate the roofing industry. Feazel previously launched a drone-based inspection process that included AI technology to allow homeowners to get a bird's eye view of their roofs. Previously this year, Feazel partnered with GAF, one of the country's top-producing shingle manufacturers, to sell their new solar solution, Timberline Solar Shingle. This is the first truly nailable solar shingle that incorporates durable roofing materials into a clean-energy-generating system. The solar roof is now available to residents in Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Feazel is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company has a current, performance-based valuation of $145 million, with an aggressive pipeline focusing on growth in the South and Midwest regions of the country.

About Feazel

Feazel is an award-winning roofing, siding, gutters, and windows contractor. Feazel was established in 1988 and serves 11 markets, primarily in the midwestern United States. Feazel owns and operates Shanco, operating in Maryland and Virginia, and Kearns, operating in Michigan. Both companies specialize in roofing repairs and replacements. Feazel was named Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year in 2021. Its mission is to deliver the best customer service and stress-free buying experience in the home improvement industry. The company is passionate about giving back to the communities in which it operates by supporting the programs and organizations that make our cities great. Learn more at: FeazelInc.com.

About Tradepost

Tradepost, LLC, is an investment platform that provides growth capital to mid-market firms ($1MM to $20MM in EBITDA and $10MM to $100MM in enterprise value) with proven growth trajectories and management teams who have a strong vision.

Tradepost selectively seeks investments in businesses that enjoy defensible, competitive positions with demonstrable opportunities to grow. Tradepost takes a long-term (10+ years), patient-capital perspective, and seeks to add value after acquisition to create highly attractive risk-adjusted and actual returns.

Media Contact

Sarah Kessler

Skessler@feazelinc.com

216-870-8969

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.